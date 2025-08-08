Gold Soars to All-Time High as U.S. Tariffs Shake Global Bullion Market

Metals Edge Logo

Following the announcement of new U.S. tariffs on one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold prices skyrocketed to a record high of $3,490 per troy ounce on Friday, briefly touching an intraday peak of $3,534.20, following the announcement of new U.S. tariffs on one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars. The surge underscores gold’s role as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty, policy shifts, and international trade tensions.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency issued a ruling, initially reported by the Financial Times, stating that gold bullion bars—particularly one-kilo and 100-ounce formats—are now subject to new import tariffs under a reclassification of customs codes. The move has already sent ripples through international refining centers such as Switzerland, which exports significant quantities of refined gold to the United States.

“This is a historic moment for the gold market,” said a spokesperson for Metals Edge, a leading U.S.-based precious metals firm. “Investors are watching closely as economic conditions shift, and gold continues to demonstrate its value as a hedge against inflation, currency devaluation, and geopolitical volatility.”

Investor Momentum Builds as Fed Policies and Tariffs Converge:

The 32% increase in gold prices year-to-date has been driven largely by growing expectations of a weakened U.S. economy and the likelihood of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. These macroeconomic factors, combined with fresh trade policy actions, are sparking renewed investor interest in physical gold and gold-backed assets.

Tariffs May Disrupt Supply Chains, Strengthen Domestic Demand:

The decision to tax bullion imports has caught parts of the global supply chain off guard—especially major refiners and distributors operating out of Switzerland, a hub responsible for processing a large share of the world’s gold.

“This policy shift adds a new dimension to gold investing,” said the Metals Edge spokesperson. “With tariffs now impacting foreign bars, many American investors may increasingly look to domestically sourced and stored gold, potentially boosting the U.S. precious metals industry.”



What It Means for Investors:

- Tariffs on imported bullion may raise premiums for certain bars and coins

- Gold-backed IRAs and private ownership of physical gold may become even more attractive

- Mining stocks and ETFs are likely to benefit from continued upward pressure on gold prices

With the financial world watching closely, Metals Edge is offering a complimentary Precious Metals Investor Guide to help Americans understand how to protect and grow their wealth in uncertain times.

To download your free guide or schedule a consultation with a Metals Edge specialist, visit www.metalsedge.com or call 800-982-6105.

About Metals Edge

Metals Edge has been helping Americans protect their wealth through physical gold and silver ownership for nearly two decades. With over 16,000 satisfied clients and more than 300,000 successful transactions, the company is known for personalized service, secure delivery, and industry expertise.

Sources: Financial Times, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Federal Reserve, market data as of August 8, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.