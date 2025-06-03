Metals Edge Applauds Florida's Landmark Legislation Recognizing Gold and Silver as Legal Tender

Metals Edge Logo

Company Poised to Support Floridians in Embracing Precious Metals for Everyday Transactions

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metals Edge, a leading provider of precious metals investment solutions, commends the recent enactment of Florida House Bill 999 (HB 999), signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. This groundbreaking legislation positions Florida as the largest state to recognize gold and silver as legal tender, marking a significant shift towards financial sovereignty and offering Floridians alternative means to conduct transactions.

Empowering Economic Self-Determination:

Governor DeSantis emphasized the state's commitment to economic freedom, stating, "Florida stands firmly for freedom, economic self-determination, and resistance to government overreach. But for too long, outdated regulations and unnecessary sales taxes have made it impractical for Floridians to enter the gold and silver market".

HB 999, effective July 1, 2026, allows both government and private entities to accept gold and silver as payment voluntarily. The legislation also includes sales tax exemptions for gold and silver transactions exceeding $500 or meeting specified purity standards—99.5% for gold coins and 99.9% for silver coins, with required weight and purity stamps.

Metals Edge: Facilitating the Transition to Precious Metals:

As Florida embraces this historic shift, Metals Edge stands ready to assist individuals and businesses in integrating gold and silver into their financial practices. With a comprehensive suite of services, including bullion sales, secure storage solutions, retirement accounts, and educational resources, Metals Edge is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the nuances of precious metals transactions.

"Metals Edge is committed to supporting Floridians in navigating this new financial landscape," said Stephanie Sutcliffe, a representative of Metals Edge. "Our expertise ensures that clients can confidently engage in transactions using gold and silver, aligning with the state's vision of economic autonomy."

Key Provisions of HB 999:

• Legal Tender Status: Gold and silver coins meeting specific purity standards can be used for payments, including certain tax obligations.

• Sales Tax Exemptions: Transactions involving qualifying precious metals are exempt from sales tax, removing previous financial barriers to entry.

• Voluntary Participation: Acceptance of gold and silver as payment remains optional for private entities, allowing businesses to adapt at their discretion.

• Regulatory Oversight: The Office of Financial Regulation will supervise custodians and issue licenses to ensure secure and transparent transactions.

Preparing for Implementation:

In anticipation of the law's enactment, Metals Edge is enhancing its infrastructure to accommodate increased demand for precious metals. The company is investing in advanced verification technologies, expanding its inventory of high-purity coins, and developing educational programs to inform the public about the benefits and responsibilities associated with using gold and silver as legal tender.

About Metals Edge:

Metals Edge is a premier provider of precious metals solutions, dedicated to empowering clients with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the evolving financial landscape. With a focus on integrity, security, and customer education, Metals Edge offers a range of services tailored to both novice investors and seasoned collectors.

Note: This press release is based on information available as of June 3, 2025. For the most current details regarding HB 999 and its implementation, please refer to official state resources.



Legal Disclaimer:

