MDC observes rare Hine’s emerald dragonfly in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms the first-ever observation of a male Hine’s emerald dragonfly (Somatochlora hineana) in Bollinger County, marking a significant milestone in the state’s conservation efforts for this federally endangered species.

MDC staff and partners made the discovery during routine biological monitoring near a spring-fed wetland – called a Karst Fen – on private land in late June.

“The Hine’s emerald dragonfly is one of the rarest dragonflies in North America,” said MDC Natural History Biologist Steve Schell. “It wasn’t known from Missouri until 1999, and since then has only been documented from a handful of eastern Ozark counties.”

And because of its distance from other known sites, Schell said this new site – one of less than 25 – likely represents a new population for Missouri.

“Like other species in the genus Somatochlora, the Hine’s emerald dragonfly is distinguished by its green body, bright green eyes, and yellow-striped sides,” he said.

In Missouri, Schell said adults can be seen in June flying in Karst Fens where reproduction occurs. The nymph life stage might spend some time on the surface of the Fen, but eventually moves into crawfish burrows, where it will live for several more years before emerging as an adult, he explained.

Schell said that Hine’s emerald dragonflies rely on specific fen habitats linked to ground water saturating small areas creating shallow semi-permeate pools and rivulets, with plenty of crayfish burrows. And these habitats are sensitive to disturbance and threatened by development, road construction, and other changes that might affect hydrology.

“The Bollinger County observation extends the known range of the species by over 30 miles to the east, suggesting more suitable habitat in southeast Missouri,” said Schell.

This observation creates the opportunity to further exploration and conservation work in the region, he said.

“Finding a male is exciting, but we hope to find larvae or adults that indicate long-term breeding success,” said Schell. “This moves us closer to keeping them in Missouri, and it might also represent a unique genetics for the species as a whole.”

Schell said that while Missouri’s population size might be lower than areas around the Great Lakes, we have the highest genetic diversity.

“And that genetic diversity will likely be important for the recovery of the species,” he added.

The Hine’s emerald dragonfly is endangered under federal and state law, making it illegal to harm or collect without permits.

Learn more about the species and others near you online at mdc.mo.gov.