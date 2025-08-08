MDC holds Hunter Education Skills Training Class in Kahoka

KAHOKA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification in Kahoka on Aug. 23. This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Prior to attending the class, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

The Aug. 23 event will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Kahoka, located at 363 North Washington Street. Register for the event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tW. Questions about this event can be send to Rudd Binsbacher at rudd.binsbacher@mdc.mo.gov.