$14.4M for Education Workforce Training Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $14.4 million in Workforce Development Awards is being allocated to State University of New York (SUNY) campuses, City University of New York (CUNY) campuses, and private colleges and universities as part of the Education Workforce Investment. Grants are distributed through two programs – the Upskilling Paraprofessionals Program and the Alternative Teacher Certification Program – and are part of Governor Hochul’s efforts to expand opportunities for New Yorkers interested in becoming educators in critical shortage areas.

“Every student deserves a great teacher, and every aspiring educator deserves a clear, supported path into the classroom,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing $14.4 million into training programs at SUNY, CUNY and private institutions, we’re expanding opportunity, addressing teacher shortages, and building a stronger, more equitable education system for all New Yorkers.”

The Upskilling Paraprofessionals Program is for teaching assistants and paraprofessionals who are an essential part of the teacher pipeline given their prior classroom experience and strong connections to the communities they serve. This program provides funding to expand existing programs or to develop and implement new programs that recruit and support teaching assistants and paraprofessionals in obtaining initial teacher certification through a registered baccalaureate-level teacher education program.

The Alternative Teacher Certification Program is a pathway to the teaching profession that may help reduce time and cost barriers for candidates interested in a teaching career. This program provides funding to expand existing alternative teacher certification programs or develop and implement new high-quality, research-based, graduate-level alternative teacher certification programs.

The awardees for the two grants are:

Upskilling Paraprofessionals Program

SUNY New Paltz

Queens College, CUNY

Alternative Teacher Certification Program

Bank Street Graduate School of Education

Adelphi University

University at Buffalo, SUNY

City College of New York, CUNY

Two grants totaling $4.5 million were awarded under the Upskilling Paraprofessionals Program, with a separate $9.9 million awarded under the Alternative Teacher Certification Program. In its second year of awards, the grant funding saw an increase of almost $1 million in additional distributions.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “Congratulations to all the campuses selected for Governor Hochul’s generous grant programs that support high-quality training for those passionate about a career in the classroom – especially our very own SUNY New Paltz and University at Buffalo. SUNY is proud to be New York State’s largest educator preparation institution, and we look forward to continuing to provide future teachers with the training and resources they need to educate the next generation of New Yorkers.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “For New York State to be able to offer a world-class education to our students, we need to have world-class educators, and that is what Governor Hochul’s investment in teaching training programs that fill critical shortage areas will help achieve. Congratulations to SUNY New Paltz and the University at Buffalo, as well as the other recipient institutions, on earning these development awards and stepping up to help empower future educators.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodriguez said, “CUNY is proud to build and strengthen New York’s teaching workforce and remains grateful to Gov. Hochul for investing in this critical industry. This new support will help Queens College and City College expand pathways for talented, dedicated educators to enter the profession and uplift the communities we serve.”

CUNY Board of Trustees Chairperson William C. Thompson Jr. said, “We applaud Governor Hochul for this substantial investment in CUNY and NYC Public Schools. CUNY has always played a significant role in producing the most talented and passionate educators in the New York City school system. Governor Hochul’s Workforce Development Award grants will expand access to more CUNY students who are interested in the teaching profession, and will enable us to address the workforce shortages in our public schools. This program will be incredibly important to our future teachers and students in New York City.”

The Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities President Lola W. Brabham said, “Governor Hochul’s $14.4 million investment in educator workforce development is a powerful step toward strengthening New York’s teaching pipeline. These grants not only expand access to high-quality teacher preparation programs, but also recognize the incredible value that paraprofessionals and career-changers bring to the classroom. New York’s private, not-for-profit colleges and universities—where more than 52% of all education degrees at the bachelor’s and graduate levels in the state are conferred—play a critical role in preparing the next generation of teachers. By supporting both the Upskilling Paraprofessionals Program and Alternative Teacher Certification Program, the state is removing barriers and accelerating opportunities for those who already serve our schools and communities. Our institutions are proud to partner in this effort, offering innovative, research-based pathways to teacher certification that respond to workforce needs and help ensure every student in New York has access to excellent educators.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased the Educator Workforce Grant has received additional funding to support aspiring educators at SUNY, CUNY, and private campuses across New York State. This investment will support our students as they earn their degrees and certifications, strengthening our teacher workforce. When we talk about investing in the future of our children, we must start with investing in those who teach and support them every day. This funding affirms our commitment to public education at every level. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and ongoing commitment to teachers and students across the State of New York."

About the State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.

About the City University of New York

The City University of New York is the nation’s largest urban public university, a transformative engine of social mobility that is a critical component of the lifeblood of New York City. Founded in 1847 as the nation’s first free public institution of higher education, CUNY today has seven community colleges, 11 senior colleges and eight graduate or professional institutions spread across New York City’s five boroughs, serving nearly 240,000 undergraduate and graduate students and awarding 50,000 degrees each year. CUNY’s mix of quality and affordability propels almost six times as many low-income students into the middle class and beyond as all the Ivy League colleges combined. More than 80 percent of the University’s graduates stay in New York, contributing to all aspects of the city’s economic, civic and cultural life and diversifying the city’s workforce in every sector. CUNY’s graduates and faculty have received many prestigious honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes and 26 MacArthur “genius” grants. The University’s historic mission continues to this day: provide a first-rate public education to all students, regardless of means or background. To learn more about CUNY, visit https://www.cuny.edu.