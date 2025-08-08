Attorney General Bird Defends Iowa’s Agriculture Industry Against Radical Net Zero Standards

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led 22 other states in a letter asking for answers regarding harmful net-zero standards.

Science Based Targets (“SBTi”), which partners with both the United Nations and a group of anti-growth non-profit organizations, has released a Financial Institutions Net Zero Standard for its members—intending to enforce a standard of net-zero carbon emissions. That type of commitment risks hurting Americans through higher energy, food, and development costs. SBTi’s members include nationwide businesses. They are targeting oil- and gas-related businesses, which also affects agriculture and any industry that requires energy.

It is illegal for companies and organizations to agree to limit output of goods or services, so Attorney General Bird is demanding answers. States have already had success in holding members of the radical green Climate Action 100+ and Net Zero Insurance Alliance groups accountable. This is the next attempt by radical environmentalists to coordinate companies to squeeze important American industries into eliminating carbon dioxide production by some future date. It is not clear that the goal is possible or desirable—and it is certainly bad for people’s pocketbooks. This attempt by SBTi is no different.

“SBTi is trying to redo President Biden’s radical green scheme. If successful, they’ll hurt farmers, energy producers, and Iowans. Its program limits output of goods or services, and these unrealistic net-zero programs harm both American agriculture and industry,” said Attorney General Bird. “Making net-zero a goal actively harms Americans, creates risk for energy independence, and increases the cost of safe, healthy, nutritious food.”

The States are expressing their concern about agreements like these that may violate federal and state laws. The States are seeking information to ensure that SBTi is not itself a backdoor to unlawful conduct.

Iowa led the letter and was joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

