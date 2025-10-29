BullBitcoin Integrates COLDCARD for Seamless Bitcoin Self-Custody from Cold Storage

COLDCARD hardware wallet and Bull Bitcoin Wallet

BullBitcoin’s COLDCARD integration lets users buy Bitcoin into cold storage and spend via seamlessly, ultra-secure self-custody experience without third parties

I think Bitcoin companies working on open standards and interoperability with open standards is how Bitcoin moves forward” — NVK

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bull Bitcoin, a leading non-custodial Bitcoin exchange and OTC desk, has launched its wallet with official support for COLDCARD, an ultra-secure Bitcoin hardware wallet trusted by Bitcoiners worldwide.This integration allows users to:• Import a COLDCARD wallet via QR code (BBQr.org)• Buy Bitcoin directly into cold storage• Spend Bitcoin from cold storage using PSBT (Partially Signed Bitcoin Transactions)The partnership highlights the power of interoperability through open standards like PSBT, which enables Bitcoin software and hardware to work together seamlessly. It provides users with a secure and effortless experience – with no technical hurdles, no reliance on third parties, and no compromises.“I’ve been searching for the most secure and seamless way to hold Bitcoin for the long term while also being able to use it day-to-day. It needed to be accessible to non-technical users, yet still provide the advanced functionality that seasoned Bitcoiners require. I believe that with the COLDCARD Q integration in the Bull Bitcoin wallet, we’ve achieved the greatest self-custody Bitcoin user experience the world has ever seen.” – Francis Pouliot, CEO of Bull Bitcoin“I think Bitcoin companies working together on open standards and interoperability is how Bitcoin moves forward,” said NVK, co-founder of Coinkite. “COLDCARD and Bull Bitcoin are a match made in heaven.”, "Bitcoin the right way; Open standards, open access, vendor interoperability, with user unilateral exit."With COLDCARD’s robust security model and Bull Bitcoin’s trust-minimized infrastructure, Bitcoiners now have an end-to-end solution for stacking and spending directly from cold storage – all built on the principles of self-custody, simplicity, and sovereignty.About Bull BitcoinBull Bitcoin is Canada’s leading non-custodial Bitcoin exchange and OTC desk, dedicated to empowering users who value privacy, sovereignty, and direct control over their Bitcoin. Founded in 2013, Bull Bitcoin enables Canadians to buy and sell Bitcoin while maintaining full self-custody, ensuring that all transactions go directly to users’ own wallets without relying on third-party intermediaries.About CoinkiteCoinkite is a Canadian company recognized globally as the creator of COLDCARD, the Bitcoin-only hardware wallet trusted by most Bitcoiners for its advanced security, air-gapped design, and uncompromising commitment to Bitcoin. As a pioneer in Bitcoin security and hardware manufacturing, Coinkite continues to innovate tools that prioritize user sovereignty and long-term safety in Bitcoin storage.

COLDCARD now works seamlessly with the Bull Bitcoin app, making it easier than ever to spend directly from your cold storage.

