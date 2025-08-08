García, Nuevo León Makes History in North Carolina: Emergency Team Earns U.S. Certification in Firefighter Rescue

DAVIE COUNTY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful display of cross-border collaboration, the municipality of García, Nuevo León, Mexico, has achieved an unprecedented milestone: five of its emergency responders, along with Mayor Manuel Guerra Cavazos, have earned the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) international certification in firefighter rescue during an intensive training held in North Carolina.

This marks the first time a sitting Mexican mayor has not only accompanied but participated in an advanced emergency certification program in the United States, underscoring his administration’s commitment to professionalizing public safety services.

The training, hosted at Davidson-Davie Community College, focused on high-risk rescue operations for fallen firefighters, structural collapse entry, and rapid response in urban and industrial fires. The program was part of Mayday México, a specialized initiative for Spanish-speaking rescue professionals.

“This isn’t just a badge — it’s a commitment to the lives we protect back home. Our heroes deserve the best training, and we’re making it happen,” said Mayor Guerra, who was formally recognized by Davidson-Davie and international safety organizations for his hands-on leadership.

Also completing the program were Jesús Eduardo González Gómez, Secretary of Civil Protection and Risk Management of García, and four operational officers of the municipal rescue corps. The team plans to replicate the training back home, launching a series of community-based workshops to strengthen local emergency readiness and prevention culture.

Why It Matters:

• García, NL is now on the global map for emergency response innovation.

• It’s a landmark in U.S.–Mexico cooperation in public safety.

• Davidson-Davie Community College positions itself as a training hub for international first responders.

• Demonstrates how local governments can lead international preparedness efforts with direct mayoral involvement.

This achievement places García, Nuevo León, as a growing municipality near Monterrey, at the forefront of civil protection in Latin America — and now, recognized in the United States.

