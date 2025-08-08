Wrongful Death Insurance Dispute Filed in Hennepin County District Court over Death of Dylan Maas

Knutson Casey Lawsuit in Hennepin County

Knutson + Casey Law Firm Makes Claim for $1 Million

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A civil lawsuit has been filed in Hennepin County District Court seeking recovery of underinsured motorist benefits on behalf of the family of Dylan Maas, a Minnesota man tragically killed in a semi-truck crash in September 2023. The case, filed under Court File No. 27-CV-25-11877, is being brought by Robert Maas, as Trustee for the heirs of Dylan Maas, against Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

According to the complaint, the fatal collision occurred on September 20, 2023, when another driver, Cody Crowley, allegedly failed to stop and collided with Dylan Maas’s semi-truck, resulting in both drivers' deaths. After exhausting a $1 million policy with Progressive Insurance, the Maas family is now seeking underinsured motorist coverage through Farm Bureau, which had insured Dylan Maas at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit claims Farm Bureau initially offered just $25,000, despite policy limits of $1,000,000 being in question. The complaint asserts breach of contract and failure to provide fair compensation under Minnesota law.

Farm Bureau has filed an Answer denying many of the allegations and raising several defenses, including claims of contributory negligence, lack of jurisdiction, and collateral source offsets. The case is assigned to Judge Rachna Sullivan in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District – Civil Division.

“This case highlights the critical importance of insurance coverage for commercial drivers and the obligations insurers have to honor the terms of their policies,” said attorney Randall Knutson, on behalf of plaintiff’s legal team at Knutson + Casey law firm. “We look forward to presenting this case in court.”

