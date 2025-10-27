Court Approves $180,000 Settlement for Mankato Pedestrian Collision

Randall Knutson

Minor child to receive annuity

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blue Earth County District Court has approved a confidential settlement on behalf of a minor who was injured after being struck by a vehicle while lawfully crossing the street in Mankato in December 2023. Blue Earth District Court File 07-CV-24-5034.

According to court documents, the child, represented by his mother and natural guardian, and Randall Knutson of the Knutson + Casey law firm, sustained significant injuries to his right knee and shoulder after being struck by a vehicle while walking within a marked crosswalk. The vehicle was insured by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Under the court-approved order, the insurance company agreed to pay $180,000 to resolve the minor’s bodily injury claim. The order, issued by the Fifth Judicial District Court of Minnesota, provides for structured payments and protected deposits to ensure that the funds are preserved for the child’s future benefit.

Per the court’s directive, a portion of the settlement proceeds will be placed in a restricted bank account in the child’s name until he reaches the age of majority. Additional funds will be used to purchase an annuity, which will provide guaranteed lump-sum payments beginning in 2029 and continuing through 2038. The court order ensures the settlement will be fully safeguarded and available for the child’s education and long-term needs. The minor's attorney Randall G. Knutson states that “This settlement provides long-term financial security for the child and recognizes the serious injuries he suffered. Our focus was ensuring that every dollar is protected for his future needs and education.”

Due to the individual’s age, the minor’s name and identifying details are withheld pursuant to court order and state privacy laws.

Knutson+ Casey is an award-winning law firm with offices in Mankato and Rochester MN, awarded Minnesota Attorney of the Year on numerous occassions; voted the Number 1 law firm in Mankato for 2023 -2025; and voted Rochester’s number one personal injury law firm in 2025.

