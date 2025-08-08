St Albans Barracks / MV Crash / Criminal DLS / Ignition Interlock Device Required

VSP News Release STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE CASE#: 25A2005600 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 08/07/25 at approximately 1532 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: First Street, Swanton VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Required ACCUSED: Harold Greenia AGE: 45 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on First Street in Swanton, VT. Investigation revealed Harold Greenia (45) was operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license, the vehicle did not have an ignition interlock device which was also a requirement for Harold. The crash resulted in minor damages to both vehicles involved with no injuries resulting. Harold was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on September 22nd, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the above charges. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 at 0830 hours COURT: Franklin County Superior Court LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A



Trooper Benjamin Emerson Vermont State Police – St. Albans 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05468 (802) 917-1819

