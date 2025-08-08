St Albans Barracks / MV Crash / Criminal DLS / Ignition Interlock Device Required
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2005600
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/07/25 at approximately 1532 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: First Street, Swanton
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Required
ACCUSED: Harold Greenia
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on First Street in Swanton, VT. Investigation revealed Harold Greenia (45) was operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license, the vehicle did not have an ignition interlock device which was also a requirement for Harold. The crash resulted in minor damages to both vehicles involved with no injuries resulting. Harold was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on September 22nd, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
