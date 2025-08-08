Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / MV Crash / Criminal DLS / Ignition Interlock Device Required

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2005600

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/07/25 at approximately 1532 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: First Street, Swanton

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Required

 

ACCUSED: Harold Greenia

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on First Street in Swanton, VT. Investigation revealed Harold Greenia (45) was operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license, the vehicle did not have an ignition interlock device which was also a requirement for Harold. The crash resulted in minor damages to both vehicles involved with no injuries resulting. Harold was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on September 22nd, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 



Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

