Memphis Innovation Bootcamp Returns for Its 14th Year—Igniting Change Through Design Thinking

Memphis Innovation Bootcamp is hosted by the University of Memphis Crews Center for Entrepreneurship, Epic Pivot, Edit Media, and representatives from the City of Memphis mayor's office. Memphis Innovation Bootcamp: September 25-26, 2025 Alexandra Shockey, president of Edit Media Consulting, leads a design thinking-based workshop

A two-day immersive experience equipping Memphis leaders with the tools and mindset to drive change in their organizations.

This is where students, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders come together to turn ideas into action and build a more innovative Memphis.” — Whitney Hardy, Director of the Crews Center for Entrepreneurship

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mid-South’s premier innovation training experience, the Memphis Innovation Bootcamp, is back for its 14th year, bringing together changemakers from the region’s corporate, nonprofit, government, and healthcare sectors to tackle real-world challenges through the power of Design Thinking.Hosted at the Crews Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Memphis on Sept. 25-26, this two-day, hands-on experience offers more than a crash course in innovation. It cultivates a lasting community of forward-thinking leaders, grounded in one of the world’s most respected innovation frameworks.The bootcamp challenges participants to step outside their silos, collaborate across sectors, and apply human-centered design to solve complex problems that matter in methodology modeled after Stanford’s renowned d.school but rooted in Memphis grit.“We’re proud to host the Memphis Innovation Bootcamp at the Crews Center because it reflects everything we stand for—collaboration, creativity, and real-world impact,” Whitney Hardy, Director of the Crews Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Memphis said. “This is where students, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders come together to turn ideas into action and build a more innovative Memphis.”Why it matters: For companies, this is a chance to invest in your team’s creative problem-solving capacity, equipping them with tools that fuel growth and adaptability. For nonprofits, the bootcamp is an opportunity to drive greater impact by reframing old challenges with fresh perspective. The event fosters the next generation of civic and business innovators for the city of Memphis.The event is led by veteran facilitators from Epic Pivot, Edit Media, and the Mayor’s Office, who guide teams through an immersive, fast-paced design challenge. By the end of the two days, attendees walk away not just with skills—but a new mindset and network to spark transformation in their work and communities.“Innovation isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity,” Michael Graber, Managing Partner at Epic Pivot said. “The Memphis Innovation Bootcamp equips corporate teams with the mindset and tools to stay competitive, break down silos, and spark new ideas. Every year, we see organizations leave with real solutions and a renewed culture of innovation.”Details:Dates: September 25–26, 2025Location: The Crews Center for Entrepreneurship, University of MemphisRegistration: Click here to register More information: Click here for more details about the bootcamp Rates:-Corporate: $1,500-Nonprofit: $899Scholarships available for up to 10 students from Imagine U and university partnersSpace is limited and fills on a first-come, first-served basis. Coffee, snacks, and lunch are included both days.About the Memphis Innovation Bootcamp:Since its inception, the Memphis Innovation Bootcamp has trained hundreds of professionals across industries, equipping them to lead innovation in their organizations and beyond. It’s more than an event. It’s a movement to build a braver, more creative Memphis.

