AllScale joins Amber.ac's BUILD_QUESTS 2025 as an Official Partner to Support Stablecoin Innovation

AllScale joins Amber Group’s BUIDL_QUESTS 2025 to empower global builders with real-world stablecoin tools for SMBs and freelancers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllScale , the stablecoin operating system for global micro businesses, has become an official supporter of BUIDL_QUESTS 2025, a flagship initiative by Amber.ac designed to support the next wave of Web3 builders focused on real-world crypto utility.BUIDL_QUESTS brings together developers, founders, and operators from across the world to create scalable, impactful crypto solutions. As a partner, AllScale will support participants in exploring stablecoin-powered financial tools for real-world use cases, from emerging market entrepreneurship to borderless payments infrastructure.AllScale’s Contribution to BUIDL_QUESTS 2025 Includes:- Enabling crypto-native builders to embed stablecoin functionality into their products and services- Showcasing use cases in invoicing, social commerce, and payroll for freelancers and small businesses- Helping bridge the gap between on-chain infrastructure and off-chain business adoptionAbout AllScaleAllScale is the modular stablecoin operating system designed for micro businesses and solopreneurs to grow globally. With tools for invoicing, social commerce, and cross-border payroll, AllScale eliminates the friction in getting paid and paying others—all using stablecoins.About Amber GroupAmber Group is a leading digital asset platform offering a full suite of services for institutions, builders, and Web3 communities. Its education and innovation arm, Amber.ac, powers events like BUIDL_QUESTS to foster real-world crypto adoption.

