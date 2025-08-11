Workplace Safety Powered by AI: CBS Showcases Intenseye’s Mission to Prevent Incidents in Real Time

It’s not just about better technology —it’s about protecting lives at scale” — Carmel Tivori, Director of Sales Development

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intenseye, a leader in workplace safety innovation, has been spotlighted in CBS News’s 50 American Leaders documentary for its groundbreaking work using real-time AI to prevent injuries and incidents on factory floors and beyond.Each year, 2.3 million people die globally due to workplace incidents: deaths that are preventable. Intenseye is changing that reality by transforming safety from a reactive compliance task into a proactive, intelligent operation. The company’s AI-powered safety platform taps into existing CCTV infrastructure and applies computer vision to detect hazards the moment they arise, whether it’s a missing glove or a worker entering a danger zone.“We’re not just analyzing footage; we’re preventing harm before it happens,” said Sercan Esen, co-founder and CEO of Intenseye. “Our vision is simple: zero injuries, zero incidents, everywhere people work.”The CBS segment highlights how Intenseye partners with enterprises to tailor AI models to real-world risks, ensuring that every alert, every insight, and every safety intervention is actionable and specific. Intenseye’s real-time AI has now scaled to over 25 countries, protecting hundreds of thousands of workers across industries like manufacturing, construction, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.“Using AI to influence safety behavior and prevent injuries has changed the conversation,” said Carmel Tivori, Director of Sales Development. “It’s not just about better technology —it’s about protecting lives at scale.”As Intenseye expands its on-the-ground teams across the U.S., the company remains steadfast in its mission to build the AI backbone of workplace safety — one life, one facility at a time.Learn more at www.intenseye.com Boilerplate (about the company):Intenseye is on a mission to transform workplace safety with computer vision AI. By providing 24/7 visibility into unseen hazards, ergonomic risk factors, and leading indicator data, the company’s solutions empower environmental health and safety (EHS) leaders to drive proactive changes that reduce work-related injury and illness rates, improve compliance, and save lives. More than 100,000 workers at Fortune 500 companies and leading industrial groups in dozens of countries are protected by Intenseye. The company was founded in 2018, has a footprint on six continents, and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more, visit intenseye.com.

