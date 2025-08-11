Nethermind’s Work in Blockchain Infrastructure is Shaping the Future of AI Agents and Digital Identity

Enterprises are moving toward automation, but they cannot compromise on auditability or control” — Tomasz Stańczak, Founder of Nethermind

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nethermind , a leading blockchain research and engineering company is featured in the new CBS docuseries Economy 4.0, which explores how AI agents and blockchain infrastructure are transforming how global enterprises operate. The episode highlights Nethermind’s pivotal role in helping enterprises adopt autonomous systems built on trust, verifiability, and security.As a core contributor to Ethereum, the blockchain powering the majority of real-world asset tokenization and decentralized applications, Nethermind builds infrastructure that allows AI agents to operate within secure, transparent, and programmable environments, enabling trust and compliance by design. The company’s Ethereum execution client helps secure nearly 30 percent of the network, making it one of the most widely used clients today.“AI agents are already acting on behalf of users and businesses,” said Joe Kohler, Chief Operating Officer at Nethermind. “Just like people, these agents need digital identities and a trusted environment to operate. Blockchain provides both a secure identity layer and a verifiable record of every interaction.”Nethermind builds infrastructure that enables secure, verifiable interactions between AI agents and blockchains, laying the groundwork for future enterprise applications such as digital identity, compliance automation, and agent-managed transactions.Nethermind serves as World ID infrastructure operators, which has facilitated more than seven million privacy-preserving identity verifications. The company contributes to cross-chain communication protocols and high-uptime node infrastructure that support agentic systems at scale.“Enterprises are moving toward automation, but they cannot compromise on auditability or control,” said Tomasz Stańczak, Founder of Nethermind and Co-Executive Director at the Ethereum Foundation. “We are building the infrastructure that allows AI agents to operate autonomously, while remaining accountable to the organizations they serve.”Nethermind’s contribution to Economy 4.0 underscores a broader shift already underway. With agents managing transactions, identity, and business processes, companies are turning to blockchain as the foundation for secure and scalable AI-driven operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.