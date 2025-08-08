Pennsylvania Angler Breaks Maryland Blueline Tilefish Record

August 8, 2025

Dominic Vuotto of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, is the new state record holder for blueline tilefish (Caulolatilus microps) in the Atlantic Division. Photo courtesy Dominic Vuotto.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed Dominic Vuotto of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, as a new state record holder for blueline tilefish (Caulolatilus microps) in the Atlantic Division.

Vuotto landed a 21.3-pound blueline tilefish July 26 while fishing offshore near Washington Canyon. The outing was Vuotto’s first time fishing.

Vuotto was fishing aboard Foolish Pleasures with charter captain Dale Lisi out of Ocean City. The group was originally trolling for tuna, but after no luck, they stopped to target blueline tilefish at a spot where the captain had found success in the past. The anglers used only hand-crank reels because fish caught with the aid of electric reels are ineligible for state and world records.

Vuotto dropped his line into deep water and felt a strike. He set the hook and began reeling in the fish that delivered a tough fight.

“My friends were kidding that it was taking too long,” Vuotto said. “But when the fish reached the surface, everyone cheered at the size of it.”

Staff at Bahia Marina in Ocean City weighed the fish on a certified scale. Vuotto’s catch bested the previous record of 20.6 pounds set by London J. Anthony on August 24, 2024.

Vuotto now plans to do more fishing and spend more time boating in Ocean City. He has already made plans to go fishing offshore again.

DNR maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive. Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-setting fish should download and complete the state record application and call 410-991-0748. The department recommends the fish be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed, and certified.

The state record program highlights the quality of the fisheries available in Maryland. Fishing licenses, fishing tackle, boats, and marine fuel purchases fund DNR’s fish and wildlife conservation work. Maryland state licenses and permits for boating, fishing, hunting, and other activities are available on DNR’s MD Outdoors website.