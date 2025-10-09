Fall Foliage Report for Maryland Oct. 9 – Unpredictable Conditions

October 9, 2025

Red maple at Anne Arundel Community College. Photo by Gabriel Diggs

This fall, the trees are challenging our “just changing-to-midpoint-to-peak” foliage scale.

In Garrett County, foresters report that about a quarter of trees are now bare, and those that still have leaves are everything from green to burgundy and gold.

Continued change along the Catoctin Mountain range has revealed some color but mostly leaf drop as dry conditions remain. Hickories and yellow-poplar are continuing to show signs of yellowing. Many of the yellow-poplars have dropped leaves without change, due to drought stress. The blackgum have mostly dropped their leaves at this point.

Leaves are just starting to change on the Eastern Shore. Tree fruits like persimmons and pomegranates are ripening.

Given the year’s unusual foliage showing, there is no time like the present to get out and peep the leaves.

Field Reports

Garrett County, Forester Melissa Nash

Garrett County. Photo by Melissa Nash.

This week’s report is a bit of a bummer. I do not believe we are going to see a true “peak” this foliage season in Garrett County. As for our rating chart, I’m honestly not sure what to call it – we are as close to peak as we’re going to see, if you can even call it that.

I’d say 25-30% of trees are bare (mostly maples that turned early and have dropped their leaves). Oaks are still fairly green with some in the higher elevations starting to turn muted burgundy and golden tones. Everything else is somewhere in between.

Extended periods of warm weather, coupled with dry conditions late in the summer, stressed many trees and disrupted the ideal conditions for bright autumn color. While some pockets of color remain in sheltered or higher-elevation areas, the overall display has been short-lived and subdued compared to past years.

The good news is that acorns are abundant in many parts of the county this year. Red oak acorns tend to be fatter and shorter. They do not sprout until the spring following when they drop. White oak are longer and more slender and begin to sprout soon after they fall, pictured above. Although many wildlife will eat both species of acorns, white oak acorns are the preferred food due to their lower tannin levels and milder flavor.

Washington County, Forester Bob Schwartz

It seems like autumn is finally sweeping into Washington County this week, with more leaves falling like rain in the wake of the breezy cold front moving through. There is a different feeling in the air this week, with temperatures consistently in the 40s at night and mist in the mornings. These cooler nights and warm days are the perfect recipe for color change, drought or no drought, and some of the color kings of autumn are finally responding.

Red maples, previously mostly a dusky shade of red, have become more vibrant, particularly along the upper slope of South Mountain and in the mountain stream valleys, where the trees were less moisture-limited. Likewise, sugar maple is beginning to turn its anticipated yellows and oranges even at the bottom of the Hagerstown Valley. While not necessarily a household favorite, poison ivy and its more benign look-a-like, Virginia creeper, are also quite showy right now with some of the best reds and purples coming from these essential bird-supporting plants (fun fact: poison ivy is a top-five native plant for winter resident birds)

However, much of the color that had turned last week has dropped due to wind and (much-needed) rain. The lovely persimmon at the Washington County Agricultural Education Center, cloaked last week in full golden regalia, is now nearly bare, and tulip poplars have been rapidly dropping their leaves this week.

Whereas some of the best fall foliage tree species are finally getting started, we are nearing the end of wildflower blooms for the season. Goldenrods have begun to ripen their fuzzy, gray seeds and I emerged from the field edge covered in the small, black seeds of tickseed sunflower this week. Sometimes these species can add both flower and foliage color to the landscape. White wood aster, a shade-lover, can turn a vibrant purple when in full-sun, which complements its bloom nicely.

White wood aster in full sun.

Another sign of the wildflowers winding down is that witch hazel, the latest-blooming native shrub in Maryland, is beginning to flower. This important late-season oddball is sometimes pollinated by specialized buck moths that are adapted to the often-freezing temperatures of witch hazel’s bloom period, which runs through November.

Frederick County, Dakota Durcho

Gambrill State Park.

Some small changes can be noted over the past week along the Catoctin Mountain Range. Despite more rain, overall conditions have remained fairly dry. Leaves have continued to drop with little to no color. The yellow-poplar has been doing this throughout late summer due to the drought, but it has become more noticeable in the past week or so.

The black walnut trees are mostly changed at this point and they are dropping walnuts plentifully. The blackgums have completely changed, with many having few leaves remaining (at elevation). The red maple and dogwood are about midway through their change at this point.

Hickory has continued to change as noted last week. Small change can be seen in other species such as the oaks, but a cold snap will likely be needed to initiate this.

Somerset County, Forester Rachel Egolf

Persimmon and a split seed.

Somerset County is showing signs of changing leaves, but it is still early in the season. Yellows, browns and a few reds and purples can be seen if one is looking. So far, walnuts have been predictably dropping yellowed leaves along with sycamores. Dogwoods are showing their red and purplish leaves dominated by anthocyanins along with bright red or orange fruits.

On Smith Island, the residents are enjoying ripened pomegranates.

Persimmons are ripening and falling in the forest. Cutting open the seeds reveals one of three shapes – a knife, a fork or a spoon. Folklore states that if you find a spoon, the winter will be snowy, if you find a fork, the winter will be mild, and if you find a knife, the winter will have cutting winds.

Pomegranates on Smith Island

Worcester County, Camp Store Manager Janet Heaton

Pocomoke River at Milburn Landing.

We are definitely seeing changes of colors in the trees now in the area. Not at peak but they are turning locally!

Fishing and Hunting

