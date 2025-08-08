Caroline DeBerry selected as Top Founder and CEO of the Decade by IAOTP

Caroline DeBerry will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline DeBerry, founder and CEO of Tenagrity Solutions, was recently selected as Top Founder and CEO of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of industry experience, Ms. DeBerry is a published author and the founder and CEO of Tenagrity Solutions, a firm specializing in strategy, communications, and operations/scalability consulting. As CEO, she partners with nonprofit and for-profit clients across the healthcare, defense, and academic sectors and has secured multiple legislative victories for her clients, among other accomplishments. Ms. DeBerry brings a wealth of experience in government and public service. She has served as a senior congressional staffer, a senior federal analyst, a small business owner, and an executive leader in the nonprofit space. Her previous leadership roles include serving as Vice President of a health care policy think tank focused on developing practical, evidence-based health policy solutions. She was also the Chief External Affairs Officer for an international nonprofit, where she engaged regularly with Congress, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, the Office of the Surgeon General, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and various state governments, particularly during the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine response.Earlier in her career, Ms. DeBerry was a Senior Legislative Assistant to a U.S. Congressman and held a PhD-level role as a senior federal analyst within the Executive Branch. She has successfully authored and advocated for multiple pieces of legislation at both the federal and state levels. In addition to her policy work, she is a seasoned communications professional—an editor, ghostwriter, and speaker featured on radio programs and webinars. Her expertise in external affairs has involved direct collaboration with Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Congress, the White House, senior military leadership, and top industry executives.Ms. DeBerry is an international selling best author – having authored a chapter in IAOTP’s "Top 50 Fearless Leaders: Stories Of Resilience, Strength, Perseverance & Passion (Vol 4)" (2025). She is also the author of The Renewal of Independence: The Nation's Renewed Dependence on Independence published in 2010. She also wrote, illustrated, and self-published Esther: The Woman Who Didn’t Know Her Place and the children's book The Reflect: The Beginning.Ms. DeBerry's areas of expertise include but are not limited to business strategy and development, program development, health policy, project management, speech writing, government and legislative relations, and politics.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. DeBerry earned her Bachelor’s degree in U.S. Government from Freed-Hardeman University and began her Juris Doctor (JD) at Faulkner’s Jones School of Law.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. DeBerry has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she was selected for the Top 50 Fearless Leaders where a chapter was dedicated to her. She was also chosen as an Empowered Woman of the Year and was featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in New York City Times Square and graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year she was awarded Top Founder and CEO of the Year by IAOTP, and she was selected by Marquis Who’s Who in the field of Government and Public Policy and featured in the Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, and Who’s Who in America. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her award of Top Founder and CEO of the Decade.In addition to her successful professional career, Ms. DeBerry has dedicated herself to public service and civic engagement. She volunteered as a temporary registrar in the City of Alexandria. She was trained by the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association to serve as a volunteer at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate and has also served as a hostess at the Georgia Governor's Mansion. Between 2004 and 2008, Ms. DeBerry volunteered at several presidential events, served as a legislative aide to a state representative, and volunteered on numerous federal and state political campaigns.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. DeBerry for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. DeBerry attributes her success to God and her faith, her perseverance, work ethic, family, and the amazing mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys writing, drawing, painting, and spending time with her friends and family. 