Spices and Seasonings Market CAGR to be at 8.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $39.67 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Spices and Seasonings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Spices and Seasonings Global Market Report 2025 Market?

In recent years, the size of the spices and seasonings market has experienced robust growth. It's projected to expand from $26.88 billion in 2024 to $28.61 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include heightened demand for spices and seasonings to amplify food flavor, the growing popularity of ethnic cuisine and home cooking, rising income levels, and the quest for novel food experiences. It's also supported by an increased interest in experimenting with new flavors in the foodservice industry and processed food items, plus consumer demand for superior quality and healthy food ingredients.

Anticipations are high for robust expansion in the spices and seasonings market in the ensuing years. The market is expected to inflate to ""$39.67 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The predicted growth during this period is attributed to an increased understanding of the health benefits of spices and seasonings, escalating demand for unique and exotic flavors combined with organic components, a rise in consumer health awareness, changes in consumption habits, and shelf-life extension. Influential trends for the forecast period encompass the introduction of mixed spices, the high influence of climatic conditions on spice cultivation, ethnic and regional flavors, transparency and traceability, and tailored spice mixes.

Download a free sample of the spices and seasonings global market report 2025 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6899&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Spices and Seasonings Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The expansion of the hospitality sector is likely to drive the spice and seasonings market upwards. The global increase in disposable income, new trends in travel, and improved work-life balance are elevating the hospitality industry. As a result of the rapid increase in this industry, the demand for spices and seasonings is predicted to rise, given their extensive use in culinary preparations around the world. As reported by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in May 2022, the domestic and international hotel business in India accounted for $32 billion in FY20. Furthermore, it's predicted to surge to $52 billion by FY27, attributable to the growing demands of travellers and constant market growth strategies by travel agencies. Hence, the evolving hospitality industry is predicted to have a positive impact on the spices and seasonings market in the forecast period.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Spices and Seasonings Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the Spices and Seasonings Global Market Report 2025 include:

• McCormick & Company Incorporated

• Olam International Limited

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Associated British Foods plc

• Kerry Group plc

• Kikkoman Corporation

• Sensient Technologies Corporation

• Cargill Incorporated

• Döhler GmbH

• House Foods Group Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Spices and Seasonings Global Market Report 2025 Industry?

To accommodate the rising consumer expectations for convenience, unique flavors, and diverse culinary possibilities, key players in the spices and seasonings marketplace are concentrating on the development of blended spices. These blended spices comprise a variety of ground spices, herbs, and seasonings combined to form distinct tasteful blends. These products are made using superior, organic ingredients, completely devoid of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, aligning with the increased consumer preference for healthier food choices. Illustratively, in September 2024, M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd (Sunpure), an Indian manufacturing entity, rolled out Sunpure Sambar Powder, Sunpure Rasam Powder, and Sunpure Puliyogare Powder, all of which are blended spices. Each spice is procured from its unique geographical location to ensure the utmost freshness and genuineness. Being an ISO 22000:2018 accredited company, Sunpure follows strict quality control procedures to assure all its products adhere strictly to high levels of hygiene and safety.

What Segments Are Covered In The Spices and Seasonings Global Market Report 2025 Market Report?

The spices and seasoningsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pepper, Capsicum, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg & Mace, Cardamom, Coriander, Cloves, Other Types

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Application: Meat & Poultry Products, Snacks & Convenience Food, Soups, Sauces, And Dressings, Bakery & Confectionery, Frozen Products, Beverages, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Pepper: Black Pepper, White Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Pepper

2) By Capsicum: Bell Peppers, Chili Peppers, Paprika

3) By Ginger: Fresh Ginger, Dried Ginger, Ground Ginger

4) By Cinnamon: Ceylon Cinnamon, Cassia Cinnamon, Ground Cinnamon

5) By Cumin: Whole Cumin Seeds, Ground Cumin

6) By Turmeric: Fresh Turmeric, Dried Turmeric, Ground Turmeric

7) By Nutmeg & Mace: Whole Nutmeg, Ground Nutmeg, Mace

8) By Cardamom: Green Cardamom, Black Cardamom, Ground Cardamom

9) By Coriander: Whole Coriander Seeds, Ground Coriander

10) By Other Types: Whole Cloves, Ground Cloves, Bay Leaves, Mustard Seeds, Fennel Seeds, Saffron, Other Specialty Spices

View the full spices and seasonings global market report 2025 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spices-and-seasonings-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Spices and Seasonings Global Market Report 2025 Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Spices and Seasonings, North America was identified as the most dominant region in 2024. It is however expected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest growth throughout the projection period. The report also encompasses regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Spices and Seasonings Global Market Report 2025 Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Spices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spices-global-market-report

Seasoning And Dressing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/seasoning-and-dressing-global-market-report

Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-food-ingredients-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.