Soup Market to Reach USD $20.37 Billion by 2029 at 4.2% CAGR

The size of the soup market has been consistently expanding over the previous years. An increase from $16.73 billion in 2024 to $17.26 billion in 2025 is anticipated, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. Various factors have contributed to its historical growth period. These include an upswing in the demand for easy-to-prepare meals, heightened consumer interest in healthy eating, an aging demographic, a rise in the accessibility of foods that are both easy to ingest and nutrient-dense, and a higher urbanization rate.

Growth in the soup market is projected to show a steady incline in the coming years, reaching ""$20.37 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Such growth projection during the forecast period can be tied to instances of economic progress and stability, the rise in vegan and plant-based options, heightened interest in global cuisines and fusion foods, the expansion of online food ordering and delivery services as well as busy lifestyles. The forecast period also anticipates trends such as technological and packaging innovations, premium and artisanal soups, soups enriched with nutrients and functionality, alongside customization and personalization options.

The surge in preference for easy-to-consume foods is fueling the expansion of the soup market. These quick meals are purposefully designed to suit the consumption ease, hence aligning perfectly with today's on-the-go lifestyle that demands delivery and dining-out options. Notably, these meals are ready-made, easy to carry, and possess a considerable shelf life. This escalating consumption of comfort foods is set to stimulate the uptake of soups, given their frequent consumption in households. For example, a report from the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), a US trade organization, showed that in April 2024, overall food industry sales, comprising prepared food, commissary products, and dispensed drinks, made up 26.9% of in-store sales in 2023, a jump from 25.6% in 2022. Store sales per month for prepared food also rose by 12.2%. Therefore, this soaring demand for handy meals is tipped to significantly increase the appeal for the soup market in the projected period.

• General Mills Inc.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Campbell Soup Company

• Unilever PLC

• Baxters Food Group Limited

• Blount Fine Foods Corp.

• Loblaw Companies Limited

• B&G Foods Inc.

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Top firms in the soup market, such as Atlante Srl, are prioritizing the production of cup soups to satisfy the increasing consumer demand for convenient and instant meals. These meals are suited for on-the-go lifestyles and offer immediate, easy-to-cook solutions. Instant soups, referred to as cup soups, are packed in single-serve containers like cups or bowls to facilitate their fast preparation. The soups are nutrient-dense, containing high amounts of protein and fiber due to the addition of various legumes, promoting a balanced diet. For example, Atlante Srl, a company based in Italy, introduced Vitto-branded legume cup soups in October 2023. These soups can easily be transported and consumed anywhere, be it at work or during travel. Atlante provides various flavors to appeal to a wide array of taste preferences. Their focus on natural ingredients and avoidance of artificial additives resonates with prevailing healthy eating trends, capturing the attention of health-conscious consumers.

1) By Type: Canned/Preserved Soup, Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Ultra-High Temperature Processing (UHT) Soup

2) By Category: Vegetarian Soup, Non-Vegetarian Soup

3) By Packaging: Canned, Pouched, Other Packagings

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Canned/Preserved Soup: Ready-to-Eat Canned Soup, Condensed Canned Soup

2) By Chilled Soup: Fresh Chilled Soup, Ready-to-Eat Chilled Soup

3) By Dehydrated Soup: Instant Soup Mixes, Dry Soup Powders

4) By Frozen Soup: Ready-to-Eat Frozen Soup, Concentrated Frozen Soup

5) By Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Soup: Ready-to-Serve UHT Soup, Concentrated UHT Soup

In the Soup Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the biggest soup market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain the quickest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The report covers various global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

