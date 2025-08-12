DebtBook Ranks No. 252 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHARLOTTE, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that DebtBook is No. 252 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 for a second time,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO of DebtBook. “This milestone is a direct result of the grit and dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the strong relationships we’ve built with our partners. We’re just getting started, and we remain deeply committed to building solutions that empower treasury and accounting professionals to work more efficiently and drive their organizations forward.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Over the past year, DebtBook has continued to expand and evolve its platform to better serve the needs of treasury and accounting teams. In 2025, the company significantly enhanced its Debt Management solution with the launch of Sizing, support for variable rate debt, private business use tracking, and more—solidifying its position as a category leader. DebtBook also unified its product suite by integrating Debt and Cash Management, further enhancing its cash forecasting capabilities. Additionally, the company introduced AI-powered contract processing for its Lease & Subscription Management solutions, helping customers accelerate GASB compliance and reduce manual work.About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

