Dublin, Laurens County, GA (August 7, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Brantley David Johnson, age 36, of Dublin, GA, with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Schedule IV with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, and Makesha Latrise Johnson, age 49, of Dublin, GA, with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Schedule IV with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute.

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, following a 2 month-long investigation, the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Pine St., Dublin, Laurens County, GA. As a result of this search warrant, GBI agents seized 461 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 321 grams of suspected Powder Cocaine, 24 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, 15 grams of suspected Ecstasy/MDMA, an unspecified quantity of suspected Oxycodone, an unspecified quantity of Alprazolam, 1 AR Style rifle, 1 handgun, and $5,390 of US Currency.

B. Johnson and M. Johnson were booked into the Laurens County Jail after arrest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF), the Dublin Police Department, Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), and the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC) conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within Central Georgia and to promote a safer place for productive citizens. If you have information related to drug/gang activity, please call GBI-MGGTF at (478)207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed to act.

The Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers Middle and Southern Georgia.