Parent Tested Parent Approved Announces Its Latest Award-Winning Products For Families

Parent Tested Parent Certification

North America's largest parent testing community celebrates exceptional products for trust, quality and innovation

What sets the Parent Tested Parent Approved Certification apart is its authenticity, driven by parents using these products in their everyday lives.” — Sharon Vinderine, CEO, Parent Tested Parent Approved

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), North America's leading consumer-tested awards program, today announced its featured products that have earned the trusted PTPA Certification for exceptional product quality, reliability and innovation.Driven by a network of over 250,000 parents, the PTPA Certification process leverages consumer insights based on genuine real-world testing, helping consumers make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families.In addition to its industry-leading awards program, PTPA also offers custom consumer research services for brands, delivering valuable insights into family purchasing decisions and changing market trends.The coveted PTPA Certification is awarded to products that demonstrate excellence in key areas that matter most to consumers, such as performance, value, innovation and reliability.“What sets the Parent Tested Parent Approved Certification apart is its authenticity, driven by parents using these products in their everyday lives," says Sharon Vinderine, CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. "Families today are dealing with choice overload, and they want brands they can trust and turn to without question. Our thorough testing methodology eliminates the guesswork and provides genuine feedback from parents facing the same everyday challenges. That's exactly why our awards program resonates with both families and brands. It represents genuine credibility in an increasingly saturated and skeptical marketplace."We are proud to feature these award-winning products that have earned the Parent Tested Parent Approved Certification:Aura Parental Controls by AuraBaby Bottle Washer: Cleaner, Sterilizer and Dryer by GrownsyBaricade Fingerprint Locked Water Bottle by BaricadeBEAR Fruit Snacks by Lotus BakeriesFamily Menu by Home ChefLactéoldiarrhEase™ by i-Health, Inc.LactéoldiarrhEase™ Kids by i-Health, Inc.Malwarebytes Plus (Premium Security + Privacy VPN) by Malwarebytes Inc.NatrolKids Sleep+™ Calm Gummies by Natrol(Top Product Award recipient)NatrolKids Melatonin Gummies by Natrol(Top Product Award recipient)NatrolKids Fast Dissolve Melatonin Tablets by Natrol(Top Product Award recipient)Newborn Sleep Starter Pack by ergoPouchPampers Rewards App by Procter & GambleReading Eggs by Blake eLearningShut Your Face Self-Closing Outlet Cover by Geddy’s MomZevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Lotion by Procter & GambleZevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Pump Spray by Procter & GambleZevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Aerosol Spray by Procter & GambleZevo Flying Insect Killer - Fly, Gnat, & Fruit Fly by Procter & GambleZevo Flying Insect Trap by Procter & GambleZevo MAX Flying Insect Trap by Procter & GambleZevo Multi-Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, Fly by Procter & GambleHow Products Earn the PTPA CertificationProducts are tested by a select group of consumers from our community of over 250,000+ parents, ensuring an unbiased evaluation. Each product undergoes a thorough testing process to determine if it meets the high standards required for the PTPA Certification. Products that earn the PTPA Certification are chosen based on criteria such as functionality, value, innovation and dependability.About Parent Tested Parent ApprovedFounded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is one of North America’s most recognized and respected award programs. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage, Parent Tested Parent Approved has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. PTPA has partnered with some of the world’s most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of parents.To learn more please visit ptpaawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.