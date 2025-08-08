Cocoa Powder Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 5.58% to reach US$4.619 billion by 2030

The cocoa powder market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% from US$3.521 billion in 2025 to US$4.619 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cocoa powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$4.619 billion by 2030.The cocoa powder market has been experiencing a significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for healthier alternatives to traditional chocolate products. This trend has been further accelerated by the rising awareness about the health benefits of cocoa powder, such as its high antioxidant content and ability to improve heart health.This growth can be attributed to the growing popularity of cocoa powder as a key ingredient in various food and beverage products, including baked goods, beverages , and confectionery items.One of the key factors driving the growth of the cocoa powder market is the increasing consumer preference for healthier and natural ingredients. With the rise in health-consciousness, consumers are actively seeking out products that are free from artificial additives and preservatives. Cocoa powder, being a natural and unprocessed form of cocoa, has emerged as a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also played a significant role in boosting the demand for cocoa powder. With more people staying at home and indulging in home-baked goods, the demand for cocoa powder has witnessed a surge. This trend is expected to continue even after the pandemic, as consumers have developed a taste for healthier and homemade alternatives.In conclusion, the cocoa powder market is experiencing a steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for healthier and natural ingredients. With the rising awareness about its health benefits and the changing consumer preferences, the market is expected to witness further growth in the coming years. As more companies incorporate cocoa powder into their products, the market is poised for a promising future.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cocoa-powder-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the cocoa powder market that have been covered are Cargill, Incorporated, Barry Callebaut, The Hershey Company, Dutch Cocoa, Olam International, KANY Corporation, Indcre S.A., among others.The market analytics report segments the cocoa powder market as follows:• By Typeo Natural Cocoa Powdero Dutch-process Cocoa Powder• By Applicationo Confectioneryo Bakeryo Beverageso Cosmeticso Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• Hypermarket/Supermarket• Convenience and Specialty Stores• Others• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Cargill, Incorporated• Barry Callebaut• The Hershey Company• Dutch Cocoa• Olam International• KANY Corporation• Indcre S.A.• Blommer• Mondelez International Inc.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Banana Powder Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/banana-powder-market • Global Coffee Bean Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-coffee-bean-market • Global Milk Powder Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/milk-powder-market • Baking Powder Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/baking-powder-market • Organic Cocoa Powder Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/organic-cocoa-powder-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

