Hafey & Karim Opens New Immigration Law Office in Concord, CA

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Hafey & Karim, we are always looking for ways to support immigrants in need of legal representation. In service of this goal, we are excited to share that we have opened our new office in Concord, CA, broadening the range of our services. This strategic relocation enables us to more effectively represent immigrants in asylum petitions and other critical cases.

We made the choice to open a new office in Concord after an immigration courthouse was built in the city’s downtown area in 2024 at 1855 Gateway Boulevard, Suite 850. Our Concord office is located less than a mile away from the courthouse, allowing us to represent clients from a convenient, accessible location. We also serve clients in surrounding cities, including San Francisco, Oakland, San Rafael, San Pablo, Richmond, and more.

Our firm is well-versed in immigration law, and we provide comprehensive legal support to assist with deportation defense, citizenship and naturalization applications, family-based immigration, and petitions for green cards, among other services. We are passionate about providing zealous advocacy for immigrants fleeing persecution, assisting with applications for affirmative, defensive, and political asylum.

Hafey & Karim represents immigrants throughout the United States faced with legal issues, including family-based immigration, naturalization, green cards, and asylum. Our firm is multilingual, able to translate for clients who speak Urdu, Punjabi, and Bengali. Additionally, our attorneys belong to the reputable American Immigration Lawyers Association, and we have been recognized as Elite Lawyers for our dedication to protecting our clients.

To schedule a consultation with our attorneys, call us at 214-506-0671 or visit our website today at https://www.hafeykarim.com/.



