Lumenica by Vergunovs and Maria Kolesnikova Wins Bronze in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Lumenica

Innovative Lighting Collection Inspired by Nature's Bionic Forms Recognized for Excellence in Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Lumenica by Vergunovs and Maria Kolesnikova as the recipient of the Bronze A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Lumenica's innovative design within the lighting industry.Lumenica's award-winning design aligns with current trends in the lighting industry, focusing on organic aesthetics and the integration of nature-inspired forms. The collection's unique combination of refined glass with dynamic reliefs creates a sense of movement and brings a fresh perspective to lighting design, offering practical benefits for users and industry professionals alike.The Lumenica lighting collection stands out for its innovative use of glass processing techniques, which create a captivating interplay of light and texture. The luminaires feature twisted relief glass that gives them a lively, organic plasticity, while the use of frosted, transparent, and colored glass emphasizes the natural imagery. This thoughtful design approach results in a harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality.Winning the Bronze A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as a motivation for Vergunovs and Maria Kolesnikova to continue exploring innovative design solutions and pushing the boundaries of lighting design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry and set new standards for excellence.Lumenica was designed by Sergey Vergunov and Maria Kolesnikova, who collaborated on the project's concept development, material exploration, and final realization.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Lumenica lighting collection by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Vergunovs and Maria KolesnikovaVergunovs and Maria Kolesnikova are a design duo from Ukraine. Nataliia Vergunova, a researcher and educator specializing in design, architecture, and emerging technologies, leads academic and applied work at the intersection of AI, immersive environments, and spatial design. With nearly a decade of experience in higher education, she contributes to the advancement of design methodology and digital tools in design and architecture.About O.M. Beketov National University of Urban Economy in KharkivO.M. Beketov National University of Urban Economy in Kharkiv is a unique higher educational establishment in Ukraine that trains highly-skilled professionals in various fields, including housing and municipal economy, construction, transport, energy supply, lighting, tourism, and environmental safety. The university has specialized academic councils that award doctoral degrees and operate within the institution.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded lighting designs that demonstrate a notable blend of creativity and practicality. The rigorous selection process, conducted by a panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovation, functionality, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, user-friendliness, light quality, and originality. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award signifies a designer's ability to create impactful solutions that enhance people's lives and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from visionary lighting designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardslighting.com

