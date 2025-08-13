Oil Free Air Compressor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Oil Free Air Compressor Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Oil Free Air Compressor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Oil Free Air Compressor Market Size And Growth?

There has been a consistent growth in the market size of oil-free air compressors in recent times. The market value is projected to surge from $14.67 billion in 2024 to $15.18 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. This growth during the historic period has been driven by factors such as an increase in demand for oil-free compressed air for delicate applications, strict regulations for air quality and environmental protection, and the growth of industries that require impairment-free compressed air. Other factors include concerns about product purity and industry standard compliance, the expansion of healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors that require clean air, the use of these compressors in food and beverage processing to prevent contamination of products, and increasing awareness about the cost-saving benefits of oil-free compressors in maintenance.

The market size of the oil-free air compressor is projected to experience consistent growth in the coming years and is anticipated to reach $17.89 billion by 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The projected growth during the forecast period is due to several factors including the transition towards sustainable and energy-efficient compressed air answers, the broadening of manufacturing sectors in emerging markets, the incorporation of oil-free compressors in the automobile and electronics production sectors, the surge in infrastructure development and construction investments, heightened importance on operational effectiveness and cost reductions, and concentration on decreasing industrial process emissions and carbon footprints. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period comprise of the adoption of oil-free compressor technology, expanded demand in several industries, introduction of cutting-edge filtration systems, the use of variable speed drive technology, inclusion of remote monitoring features, and growing focus on compliance.

Download a free sample of the oil free air compressor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14762&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Oil Free Air Compressor Market?

The burgeoning automotive sector is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the oil free air compressor market in future. The term ""automotive industry"" encompasses all activities, organizations, and enterprises that are part of the process of designing, developing, producing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles. The surge in this industry is a result of the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the emergence of self-driving features. Oil-free air compressors are crucial in maintaining the reliability, efficiency, and safety of a plethora of automotive applications, including but not limited to painting and surface finishing, brake inspections, and tire pressure control. Take for example, in June 2023, data provided by the UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows that UK passenger car sales saw a 25.8% increase from 140,958 units in 2022 to 177,266 units in 2023. It follows that the thriving automotive industry is steering the rise in the oil free air compressor market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Oil Free Air Compressor Market?

Major players in the Oil Free Air Compressor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mitsui Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

• Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd.

• Atlas Copco Group

• General Electric Company

• Ingersoll Rand plc

• CIASONS Industrial Inc.

• Doosan Portable Power

• Aerzener Maschinenfabrik

• ELGI Equipments Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Oil Free Air Compressor Market?

Top corporations in the oil-free air compressor market are prioritizing the invention of innovative products like industrial oil-free rotary screw air compressors in a bid to augment their market revenue. An industrial oil-free rotary screw air compressor operates by leveraging a pair of interlocking rotors to envelop and compress air, foregoing the need for oil as a lubricant. To illustrate, Kaishan USA, an American-based manufacturer of industrial air compressors, debuted a new line of industrial oil-free rotary screw air compressors, dubbed the KROF, in November 2023. Operating in two stages, the KROF delivers high-grade ISO 8573-1 Class 0 oil-free compressed air. Thanks to the use of two compression stages, intercooling, and aftercooling, customers receive top-notch, pure air suitable for sensitive applications where purity is critical.

How Is The Oil Free Air Compressor Market Segmented?

The oil free air compressormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Stationary, Portable

2) By Power Rating: Below 15kW, 15-55kW, 55-160kW, Above 160 kW

3) By Technology: Reciprocating, Rotary or Screw, Centrifugal

4) By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Semiconductor And Electronics, Chemical, Oil And Gas, Automotive, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Stationary: Reciprocating Stationary Air Compressors, Rotary Stationary Air Compressors, Scroll Stationary Air Compressors

2) By Portable: Reciprocating Portable Air Compressors, Rotary Portable Air Compressors, Belt-Driven Portable Air Compressors

View the full oil free air compressor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-free-air-compressor-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Oil Free Air Compressor Market?

In 2025, North America held the top spot in the global market for oil free air compressors. It's anticipated that the region of Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report detailed several key regions which included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Oil Free Air Compressor Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Oil Storage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-storage-global-market-report

Oil Water Separator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-water-separator-global-market-report

Oil Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.