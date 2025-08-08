Science, Technology and Innovation host 2025 South African Women in Science Awards, 21 Aug

As the country marks Women's Month, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025 South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA), a flagship initiative that has recognised and celebrated women's achievements to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) since 2003. SAWiSA also raises the profile of outstanding researchers to serve as role models for the next generation of young women and girls and inspire them to pursue careers in science.

The awards are part of a suite of interventions aimed at transforming the research and scientific landscape.

The theme for the 2025 SAWiSA event is "Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science". This theme aligns with global efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in STEM by recognising the role of women in shaping scientific disciplines.

This year, 30 outstanding finalists have been selected across four categories: Distinguished Women Researchers, Distinguished Young Women Researchers, Doctoral Fellows, and Master's Fellows. Their groundbreaking work spans a wide range of fields, including public health, pediatrics, inclusive innovation, gender studies, religion, and the circular economy – reflecting the depth and diversity of women's contributions to science in South Africa.

The 2025 SAWiSA winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony to be held on 21 August 2025, as part of the Department's Women's Month celebrations.

This year's ceremony will be held in Bloemfontein to reflect the Department's commitment to promoting the national visibility of the SAWiSA and ensure that the celebration of women in science reaches diverse regions across the country. The award ceremony is therefore hosted in a different province every year.

The 2025 DSTI Fellowships will be named after a trailblazer from the province, Dr Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri. Dr Matsepe-Casaburri, born in the Free State, was one of South Africa's most distinguished leaders in information and communications technology, education, and science policy.

The Department congratulates the following finalists (in alphabetical order of surname):

Distinguished Women and Distinguished Young Women Researchers

Prof. Jess Auerbach Jahajeeah, University of Cape Town

Prof. Jill Hanass-Hancock, South African Medical Research Council

Prof. Victoria Madden, University of Cape Town

Prof. Tebogo Mashifana, University of South Africa

Prof. Shanaaz Mathews, University of Cape Town

Prof. Zilungile Mkhize-Kwitshana, University of South Africa

Prof. Carolyn McKinney, University of Cape Town

Prof. Lucy Moleleki, University of Pretoria

Prof. Brenda Morrow, University of Cape Town

Dr Maurine Musie, University of Pretoria

Prof. Sarojini Nadar, University of the Western Cape

Prof. Nombulelo Veronica Sepeng, University of Pretoria

Prof. Alison September, University of Cape Town

Prof. Mahloro Hope Serepa-Dlamini, University of Johannesburg

Doctoral and Master's Fellowships

Ms Kimberly Christine Coetzer, Stellenbosch University

Ms Ruby May Davies, Nelson Mandela University

Ms Nadine Zeta du Piesanie, University of Pretoria

Ms Samantha Filby, University of Cape Town

Ms Nolwazi Thabile Gazu, University of South Africa

Ms Jaymi January, University of the Western Cape

Ms Duduzile Kubheka, Stellenbosch University

Ms Nothando Clementine Madlala, University of Mpumalanga

Ms Kegomoditswe Malebo, University of the Free State

Ms Jacqueline Maphutha, University of Pretoria

Ms Linda Maqutu, University of Johannesburg

Ms Corine Mouton, Stellenbosch University

Ms Phelisa Ntayiya, University of Cape Town

Ms Nathma Samie, University of South Africa

Ms Nomthandazo Precious Sibiya-Dlomo, Durban University of Technology

Ms Motheo Meta Tjebane, University of Johannesburg

Event details

Date: Thursday, 21 August 2025

Time: 18:00 to 21:30

Enquiries:

Zama Mthethwa

Cell: 082 808 3956

E-mail: zama.mthethwa@dsti.gov.za

