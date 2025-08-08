Oil And Gas Automation Market to Reach $29.72 Billion by 2029 with 5.8% CAGR

Oil And Gas Automation Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Oil And Gas Automation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Oil And Gas Automation Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the size of the oil and gas automation market has seen significant enhancement. The market is expected to rise from $22.24 billion in 2024 to $23.75 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This expansion in the past period can be credited to the escalating energy demand, the urgency for cost minimization, safety issues, and hurdles related to exploration and production.

Anticipated robust expansion is eyed for the oil and gas automation market in the coming years. It's projected to escalate to $29.73 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The upswing over the forecast period is linked to a heightened focus on operational efficiency, escalating complexities of operations, increased embrace of digitalization, emphasis on environmental sustainability, and a transition to remote operations. Throughout the projection period, important trends such as enhanced adoption of advanced analytics, the broadening of industrial IoT integration, the emergence of autonomous operations, a shift towards cloud-based applications, and an accentuation on cybersecurity are expected to predominance.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Oil And Gas Automation Market?

The escalating activities in oil and gas exploration are projected to spur the expansion of the oil and gas automation market in the future. The search for underground reservoirs of oil and natural gas resources is what constitutes oil and gas exploration activities. The oil and gas sector finds automation to be an effective, economical, and safe solution. It facilitates aligned, sustainable exploration strategies with the help of advanced analytics. For example, as per the Energy Information Administration, a government agency based in the U.S, there was a growth of 9% in the U.S. crude oil production in March 2024 when compared to 2022, making a record of 12.9 million barrels per day. This surged exporting of crude oil, in spite of U.S. refineries still being optimized for processing heavier crude oils. As such, the escalating oil and gas exploration activities are propelling the expansion of the oil and gas automation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Oil And Gas Automation Market?

Major players in the Oil And Gas Automation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BP Plc

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Schlumberger Limited

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Baker Hughes Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Oil And Gas Automation Market?

Leading companies in the oil and gas automation industry are pioneering technological advances such as actuator solutions in an effort to diminish carbon emissions and enhance customer service through advanced capabilities. These actuator solutions employ progressive technologies aimed at reducing or even eradicating the release of greenhouse gases generated by industrial operations, transportation, and power production. For example, in August 2023, Automation Technology Inc., an American company specializing in valve automation, introduced an actuator solution with zero emissions. This emission-free electro-hydraulic package offers a holistic approach to emissions reduction without the need for a pipeline. Pipeline actuators harness pipeline gas to produce electricity that is subsequently released into the environment. The standalone zero-emission electro-hydraulic system by ATI synchronizes the power supply and actuator into a compact package. This innovative solution comes complete with the actuator, pump, motor, manifold, reservoir, and all controls, thereby negating the necessity for gas as an energy source.

How Is The Oil And Gas Automation Market Segmented?

The oil and gas automationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Service

2) By Technology, Distributed Control System (DCS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Machine Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

3) By Process: Midstream, Upstream, Downstream

4) By Application, Chemical And Petrochemical, Paper And Pulp, Water And Waste Water Treatment, Energy And Utilities, Oil And Gas Pharmaceutical: Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems, Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Advanced Process Control (APC) Software, Asset Management Software, Safety And Security Software

2) By Service: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Managed Services, Training And Education Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Oil And Gas Automation Market?

In the Oil And Gas Automation Global Market Report 2025, North America stands out as the leading region from 2024. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report comprehensively covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

