AG EVENTS Pioneers Technology-Driven Experiences for Real Estate Market

Ayush Gupta , Founder & CEO AG EVENTS

AG EVENTS sets a new standard for real estate events: AI insights, AR/VR engagement, and end-to-end delivery that turns attention into action.

Real estate buyers deserve an experience, not a brochure. In the UAE, we fuse AR/VR, storytelling and data to drive decisions—and scale impact across the market.” — Ayush Gupta, Founder & CEO, AG Events

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AG EVENTS Pioneers Technology-Driven Experiences for Real Estate MarketIn a market where innovation is the key to standing out, Ayush Gupta Events has emerged as a powerhouse, transforming the real estate event landscape in the UAE and India. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Ayush Gupta, the company is not just organizing events; it is crafting immersive, technology-driven experiences that are reshaping how properties are presented and sold.AG Events, a leading name in the UAE event, Media & communication Sector, The company's unique service model encompasses creation, execution, and delivery across all activation and media verticals. It's a strategy that has garnered a portfolio of prestigious real estate clients, including Park Group, Sky View Development, and GFS Development and many more.What sets AG Events apart is its deep specialization in the real estate sector and its commitment to integrating state-of-the-art technology. The company is at the forefront of utilizing AI-driven technologies to create events that are not only visually stunning but also highly effective in engaging potential buyers and investors.AG Events is actively planning to target clients in the UK and Europe, aiming to connect international investors with the thriving real estate market in the UAE. From virtual reality property tours and interactive digital presentations to data-driven lead generation, AG Events is revolutionizing the client and customer experience."The real estate market is incredibly dynamic and competitive," says Ayush Gupta, CEO of AG Events. "To succeed, you can no longer simply show a property; you must create a captivating narrative and an unforgettable experience. At AG Events, we use cutting-edge technology and a creative mindset to build events that don't just showcase a building, but allow people to step into a future home or a smart investment. Our focus is on creating a success story for our clients, and our success in the real estate market is a testament to that commitment."The company's success is built on a powerful combination of creativity, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the real estate industry. By moving beyond traditional event formats, AG Events has become an indispensable partner for developers looking to make a lasting impact. The company’s ability to create a buzz, generate high-quality leads, and ultimately drive sales has solidified its reputation as a leading force in the industry.As the real estate sector continues to evolve, Ayush Gupta Events remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring its clients stay ahead of the curve. With a focus on innovative technology and a relentless pursuit of excellence, AG Events is poised to continue its upward trajectory, setting new benchmarks for real estate events in the region and beyond.About Ayush Gupta EventsAyush Gupta Events (AG Events) is a leading experiential-events and media agency operating across the UAE and India. Specializing in the real-estate sector, lifestyle, we design and deliver immersive brand experiences that drive engagement and measurable business results. By harnessing AI-powered insights and cutting-edge technologies, augmented reality, interactive installations and data-driven content strategies, we craft every touchpoint with precision and creativity. From concept to execution, our integrated approach ensures your message reaches the right audience at the right moment, transforming events into high-impact platforms that amplify brand visibility and accelerate growth.For more information, visit the site https://agevents.ae/

