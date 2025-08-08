Pet Sitting Services Market to Surpass US$ 4,793 Million, Expanding at 8.5% CAGR by 2035: Fact.MR Analysis

Pet sitting services market grows as rising pet ownership and humanization trends drive demand for personalized, tech-enabled care solutions

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pet sitting services market is expected to reach USD 4,793 million by 2035, up from USD 1,954 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025–2035), the industry is projected to register a CAGR of 8.5%, driven by the increasing number of pet ownerships globally and the upward trend of pet humanization, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, who seek quality, customized services.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Pet Humanization Reshaping the IndustryThe growing trend of treating pets as family members is reshaping consumer spending patterns, with pet owners prioritizing premium care services over budget options. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are willing to invest in personalized, wellness-focused, and tech-enabled pet care experiences. This shift has created opportunities for pet sitting providers to offer value-added services, such as pet grooming, training, exercise routines, and even pet-friendly travel arrangements.The rise of remote working and flexible schedules has increased the demand for on-demand and part-time pet sitting services, while the return-to-office trend is further driving recurring bookings.Competitive Landscape and Recent DevelopmentsThe market is fragmented and competitive, with both global players and local service providers vying for customer loyalty. Key players include Rover, PetBacker, Care.com, Fetch! Pet Care, and Wag!, all of which are enhancing their online booking platforms, expanding service coverage, and incorporating insurance and safety guarantees to attract pet owners.Rover has expanded its subscription-based services, offering discounts for long-term customers and integrating GPS-enabled activity tracking.Wag! introduced wellness packages, including vet consultations and personalized feeding schedules, targeting urban pet owners who value convenience.PetBacker is focusing on international expansion, adding multilingual app support to serve diverse markets.Startups are also entering the scene, leveraging AI-driven matching algorithms to pair pets with the most suitable sitters, based on breed, temperament, and care needs.Pet Sitting Services Market AnalysisBy Service Type:The market includes in-home pet sitting, drop-in visits, overnight stays, dog walking, and specialized care for pets with medical needs. In-home pet sitting is the most popular, as it reduces pet stress by keeping them in familiar surroundings. Dog walking remains a high-demand service in urban areas.By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Fish, and Others):Dogs dominate the market due to their higher care needs, followed by cats, which require feeding, litter cleaning, and companionship. Niche segments, such as exotic pets and aquarium care, are growing as owners seek specialized expertise.By Pricing Model:Hourly and daily pricing models are common, with subscription packages gaining traction for regular clients. Many service providers now offer tiered pricing based on the level of attention, additional services (like grooming or training), and the sitter’s experience level.By Booking Channel:Online platforms lead the way, driven by mobile app convenience, sitter reviews, and secure payment processing. Offline booking still exists in smaller towns where personal referrals dominate, but urban markets are shifting almost entirely to digital platforms.By Region:North America remains the largest market, thanks to high pet ownership rates and the popularity of premium services.Europe follows, with strong growth in the UK, Germany, and France, where pet-friendly policies are widespread.Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid expansion due to rising disposable incomes and changing attitudes toward pets, particularly in urban centers of China, Japan, and Australia.Middle East & Africa and Latin America are emerging markets, driven by urbanization and the rise of tech-based service discovery apps.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Technology’s Role in Market ExpansionThe integration of technology into pet sitting services is accelerating growth. Mobile apps now allow real-time updates, photo sharing, and even live video calls so owners can check in on their pets. GPS tracking for dog walks, digital payment systems, and automated scheduling tools are becoming standard features.Artificial intelligence is also being used to recommend sitters, predict booking needs, and optimize sitter schedules. Furthermore, wearable pet health devices are enabling sitters to monitor activity levels, heart rates, and sleep patterns, adding a wellness dimension to traditional care.OutlookWith the pet population continuing to rise globally and consumer expectations shifting toward personalized, technology-driven services, the pet sitting services market is poised for sustained growth. 