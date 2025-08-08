Update 1: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

**** Update 1 ****

On 08/08/2025, at approximately 0130 hours, Christine O’Donnell was located safe by rescuers. The Vermont State Police would like to thank New England K9, North Country Search Dogs, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, the Vermont Army National Guard Aviation Unit, Vergennes Rescue, The Basin Harbor Club, and local residents who assist with the search.

VSP News Release - Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5003523

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 7th, 2025, at 1843 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kimball Dock Road, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Vulnerable Adult

MISSING: Christine M. O’Donnell

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 7th, 2025, at approximately 1843 hours, The Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a missing person in the Town of Ferrisburgh, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Christine M. O’Donnell (73) was reportedly last seen, on August 7th, 2025 at approximately 1200 hours in the area of Kimball Dock Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for O’Donnell’s welfare as she is a vulnerable adult.

A photograph of Christine M. O’Donnell is attached to this press release. O’Donnell is approximately 5'03" tall, 170 lbs, and has brown / grey hair, and blue eyes. Anyone with information on Christine M. O’Donnell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

From: Demick, Taylor via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Thursday, August 7, 2025 8:57 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.