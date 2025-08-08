“Art Macao 2025” Main Exhibition and the special exhibitions spark a diverse aesthetic collision

MACAU, August 8 - Themed “Hey, what brings you here?”, the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” (hereinafter referred to as “Art Macao 2025”) corresponds to reality, reflecting on and exploring the history, memory and current complexities of Macao in a global context, and probing into the profound meaning of the symbiosis between individuals and the world as a whole. The special exhibitions, presented by the six integrated resort operators, and the “Main Exhibition” are now fully open, inviting everyone to enjoy a vibrant cultural and artistic feast this summer.

Located across the three storeys at the Macao Museum of Art, the “Main Exhibition” features nearly 80 pioneering pieces/sets of artworks created by 46 artists from 13 countries and regions across 20 spaces, which are set up and named after everyday places. The exhibition transforms all the space available into containers for diverse cultural dialogues and exchanges on locality. From “angles” to “space”, visitors seem to traverse a miniature landscape of the city and the globe, which inspire reflection and imagination. The “Sanatorium”, curated by Mexican artist Pedro Reyes, features a “doctor” who helps visitors seek answers in life; the “Ecstasy 2019 – 2025”, curated by German artist Gregor Schneider, immerses visitors in endlessly repeating scenes and characters and features a “Room” where “Twin Illusions” volunteers perform random flash mobs. Concerts will be staged in the exhibition hall in September and October. Admission to the exhibition is free. For details of volunteer recruitment and activities, please visit the Macao Museum of Art website at www.MAM.gov.mo.

The special exhibitions presented by the six integrated resorts are a distinct segment of Art Macao and stand collectively as a kaleidoscopic art showcase this year. “In the mind of Bruno Moinard”, presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, showcases over 300 invaluable manuscripts and paintings of renowned French designer Bruno Moinard, revealing his mastery in fusing 17th-century French décor with contemporary aesthetics and the design concepts he specially conceived for Capella at Galaxy Macau. “The Haas Brothers: Clair de Lune”, presented by Melco Resorts & Entertainment, is inspired by the bygone Moontowers in Austin, Texas. This exhibition reinterprets community memories using light installations, bringing visitors back to the serene neighbourhoods under the moonlight and the poetic harmony between humanity, time and space. The special exhibition “cAI™️Lab 2.0”, presented by MGM, sparks a technological and artistic revolution as curator Cai Guo-Qiang and AI artist cAI™ ignite a digital firework spectacle through the interactions in their multi-dimensional experimental space. Through the two-sided observation suggested by the theme “Is It Your Gaze that Meets Mine, or Mine that Seeks Yours?”, visitors are invited to embark on a ground-breaking artistic journey between reality and the virtual world. “Dopamine: Fountain of Happiness”, presented by Sands China Ltd., turns The Venetian Macao into a time-transcending theatre with a symphony of artworks created by artists from Asia, Europe and America. The exhibition reinterprets the eternal beauty of ancient Roman mythology in contemporary styles with the internationally loved Sesame Street characters, creating a colourful delight and vibrant visual language that resonates from the depths of the soul. “Picasso: Beauty and Drama”, presented by SJM Resorts, S.A., exhibits over 140 original works from the Museo Casa Natal Picasso, in Malaga, showcasing Picasso’s artistic styles at different stages and his exploration and breakthroughs in the use of art media as well as introducing visitors to his emotional world and deep affection for his Andalusian roots. “Hello China, Hello Macao – The Odyssey of Jingdezhen Porcelain: A Heritage Voyage from Macao to the World”, presented by Wynn Resorts Macau, revisits Jingdezhen’s history as a world-leading centre for porcelain artistry using 360-degree immersive projections. Featuring representative ceramic works created by over 30 Chinese state-level and contemporary craft masters, the exhibition also showcases the pinnacle of Jingdezhen’s ceramic art to the world.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, “Art Macao 2025” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts Macau. Spanning from July to October, it presents nearly 30 exhibitions across six sections: the “Main Exhibition”, “Public Art Exhibition”, “City Pavilions”, “Special Exhibitions”, “Local Curatorial Project” and the “Collateral Exhibition”. For more information about “Art Macao 2025”, please visit the event’s webpage at www.artmacao.mo, follow the “artmacao” account on Instagram, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.