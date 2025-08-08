Africa's CIFAL Centres Host Successful Regional Meeting in Abuja

7 August 2025, Abuja, Nigeria - In the framework of the Fleet Safety Global Training Programme regional workshop held on 30-31 July 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria, the first regional meeting of CIFAL Centres based in Africa took place. The meeting brought together directors of CIFAL Durban, CIFAL Dakar, CIFAL Banjul, and CIFAL Nigeria to strengthen collaboration and expand capacity-building initiatives across the region. The meeting focused on the theme of road safety, bringing together experts from across the region to exchange good practices and identify priority training needs.

The directors’ joint participation in the Fleet Safety workshop reinforced the value of aligning public institutions with academic research, serving as a catalyst to produce evidence-based strategies, build local capacity, and foster leadership. The meeting served as a collaborative platform to discuss shared priorities, explore pertinent research opportunities, and design initiatives tailored to their local communities’ needs. Hosted by UNITAR, this landmark gathering reinforced the importance of regional cooperation in building community resilience and empowering local leaders to ensure that community needs remain at the forefront of advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

“This regional meeting represents a critical milestone in fostering collaboration among our CIFAL training centres, as we come together to exchange knowledge, deepen partnerships, and catalyse joint action in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals across Africa.” Dr. Christopher Belford, Director, CIFAL Banjul, Associate Professor of Economics, University of The Gambia.