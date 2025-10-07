Call for Applications: UNITAR and BADEA Phase III Coaching and Mentoring Programme for Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe

The earlier phases of the programme reached over 200 aspiring entrepreneurs in Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe who built foundational skills in agribusiness planning and climate-smart practices.

Phase III shifts the emphasis to implementation. It will offer participants practical coaching and mentoring to help them build growth road maps, improve market engagement, develop financial strategies, and pitch for investment. The programme will support participants to operationalize their ideas, expand market reach, and contribute to local job creation and economic resilience.

The four-week, fully online programme combines interactive sessions, one-on-one mentoring, peer learning, and practical assignments. Participants will refine business plans, develop cash-flow forecasts, build market strategies, and present pitches for scaling their ventures.

The training is free of charge, thanks to BADEA’s support, and will be delivered in English. Participants who complete all requirements will receive a UNITAR Certificate of Completion.