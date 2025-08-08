It’s time to look for signs of the invasive Asian longhorned beetle

The Asian longhorned beetle, or ALB for short, is a non-native, wood-boring beetle considered invasive in North America because it attacks at least 12 types of hardwood trees, including maples, elms, horse chestnuts, birches and willows. There are no predators or diseases in North America to keep ALB populations in check.

In its larval stage, the insect feeds inside tree trunks and branches during the colder months. The beetle creates tunnels as it feeds, and then it chews its way out as an adult in the warmer months, creating large, round exit holes approximately 3/8 to 1/2-inch in size.

Infested trees do not recover and eventually die. They also can become safety hazards since branches can drop and trees can fall, especially during storms.

Isolated infestations in several states have caused the removal of thousands of trees in neighborhoods, parks and natural areas.

Although ALB has not yet been discovered in Michigan, it is crucial to look for any potential signs of its presence. Discovering early signs of infestation can prevent widespread damage to the state’s forest resources, urban landscapes and maple syrup production.