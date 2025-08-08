From 200 Patents to One Promise: Tech Billionaire Matthias Siems' Quest for Energy Justice

Autodidactic Genius Behind TAP Technology Seeks Regional Partners Who Share Sovereign Energy Vision

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a career spanning over 200 patents and cumulative economic impact in the billions, Tech Billionaire and Autodidactic Genius Matthias Siems positions his latest innovation, TAP, as more than a technological achievement—it's the fulfillment of a lifelong humanitarian mission.TAP (Total Autonomous Power) represents the culmination of Siems' unique journey as a self-taught polymath who combines the rigor of physics with the insight of psychology. The technology, which generates electricity without fuel, sun, or wind, embodies his belief that energy access is a fundamental human right rather than a market commodity."The right conversations at the right time can change the trajectory of entire regions," NEO7even representatives state. "We're actively seeking partnerships with governments and institutions that understand energy sovereignty as the foundation of true independence."Experts have valued TAP technology in the multi-billion-dollar range, recognizing its potential to transform national energy systems and infrastructure economics. Unlike traditional renewable solutions, TAP operates continuously through magnetic resonance, independent of weather conditions or fuel supplies.Siems' approach to innovation differs markedly from typical tech billionaires. His NEO7even venture firm licenses technologies rather than selling electricity, ensuring that nations maintain sovereignty over their energy infrastructure. This model reflects his consistent pattern across sectors: creating tools for empowerment rather than dependency.The timing for regional partnerships is particularly strategic as global energy markets face unprecedented volatility and climate pressures intensify. TAP offers a third path beyond fossil fuels and weather-dependent renewables—one that provides stable, sovereign, and scalable power generation.Governments and regional bodies ready to explore energy independence are invited to begin conversations about TAP deployment tailored to their specific contexts and needs.About NEO7evenNEO7even is a deep-tech venture firm founded by Matthias Siems. The company develops and licenses disruptive technologies for sovereign infrastructure, prioritizing energy independence, ethics, and human impact over traditional profit models.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.