St. Albans Barracks / DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2005609

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2025 at approximately 2054 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 / Port of Entry Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Kevin Greene

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 7th, 2025, at approximately 2054 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a vehicle at the border crossing and that the Canadian Customs Agents had observed signs of impairment while speaking to the operator. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator of the motor vehicle as Kevin Greene (49) of South Burlington, VT. While speaking with Greene, Greene demonstrated signs of impairment.

After a thorough investigation, Greene was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Greene was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on September 8th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 09/08/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov