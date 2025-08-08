St. Albans Barracks / DUI #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005609
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/07/2025 at approximately 2054 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89 / Port of Entry Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Kevin Greene
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 7th, 2025, at approximately 2054 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a vehicle at the border crossing and that the Canadian Customs Agents had observed signs of impairment while speaking to the operator. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator of the motor vehicle as Kevin Greene (49) of South Burlington, VT. While speaking with Greene, Greene demonstrated signs of impairment.
After a thorough investigation, Greene was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Greene was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on September 8th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 09/08/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
