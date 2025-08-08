Submit Release
Minister Dean Macpherson leads DPWI National Women’s Day commemoration in KwaZulu-Natal, 8 Aug

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will, on Friday, 8 August, host the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure’s national Women’s Day commemoration in KwaDukuza Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The gathering, which will be attended by the department’s entities, including the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), seeks to highlight opportunities for women in the community within the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: Friday, 08 August 2025
Time: 13:00
Venue: Stanger Siva Sungum Hall, 26 Berthwell Dr, Stanger Ext 6, KwaDukuza, 4449 Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/GomvtQWf2hHuuaWP7

Enquiries
James de Villiers    
Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson    
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za    
Cell: 082 766 0276    

Lesego Moretlwe
DPWI Communications
E-mail: lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 957 3677

