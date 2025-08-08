Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 7

CANADA, August 8 - Released on August 7, 2025

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 7, there are 87 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, five are categorized as contained, 21 are not contained, 45 are ongoing assessments and 16 are listed as protecting values.

Thirteen communities are currently under an evacuation order: Northern Village of La Loche, Clearwater River Dene Nation, Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay, Resort Subdivision of Ramsey Bay, Patuanak/English River First Nation, Northern Village of Pinehouse, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows, Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake, as well as priority individuals from the Northern Village of Beauval, Northern Hamlet of Cole Bay and Île-à-la-Crosse.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

By The Numbers

Approximately 3,200 people are currently evacuated from their communities.

Of the 13 evacuated communities, three are P1 and P2 evacuees with the remaining 10 being on full evacuation status.

The number of values impacted this year currently stands at 2,160, with two additional values in the last two weeks. The majority of these losses exist in the Denare Beach area and East Trout Lake area.

FireSmart Can Make A Difference

The FireSmart program provides valuable information on how to reduce the risk of wildfires, prepare in advance and protect homes.

Protecting Your Community

Take action to FireSmart your community throughout the year, not just in the spring and summer months. Steps can be taken in the fall and winter seasons, too. Get your community recognized as FireSmart.

Protecting Your Home or Yard

Properties in or near the forest are at the risk of wildfire. Have you assessed your property lately? Use tools such as the FireSmart homeowner's manual and booklet.

Campfires

Every year, provincial and municipal firefighters respond to fires caused by campfires that get out of control. These fires can lead to property damage or loss. Don't let yours be one of them. Check out how to FireSmart - your campfire.

The complete FireSmart program information is available on our website.

