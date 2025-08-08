AllScale Partners with Moledao to Drive Stablecoin Adoption Among Asia’s Web3 Builders

AllScale partners with Moledao to bring stablecoin tools to 45K+ Web3 builders across Asia through hackathons, quests, and community initiatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllScale , the stablecoin operating system for global micro businesses, has joined Moledao , Asia’s leading Web3 builder community, as an official community partner.Moledao’s network of over 45,000 developers and entrepreneurs will now gain access to AllScale’s tools for invoicing, payroll, and social commerce—built on compliant, real-world stablecoin rails.Through this collaboration, AllScale and Moledao will:• Engage with top builders across Asia’s leading tech hubs• Accelerate adoption of compliant, intuitive stablecoin tools for freelancers and SMBsAbout AllScaleAllScale offers a stablecoin operating system for global micro businesses, enabling borderless invoicing, payroll, and payments.About MoledaoMoledao is a fast-growing Web3 builder community connecting developers and founders through hackathons and educational programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.