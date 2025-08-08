DAESHIN MC Brings Innovative Cleaning Technology to Philippine Industrial Hygiene Market

SoleCheck Caster Cleaner

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Korean environmental technology specialist DAESHIN MC has launched full-scale deployment of cleaning solutions to address hygiene challenges in Philippine industrial sites and public facilities. The company is collaborating with local partners and government agencies to gradually supply its core products, focusing on high-hygiene multi-use facilities, including hospitals, schools, food factories, and logistics warehouses.One of DAESHIN MC's flagship products, 'SoleCheck', is a smart suction mat that automatically removes dust and contaminants from shoe soles simply by walking across it. The system demonstrates exceptional effectiveness in preventing cross-contamination at hospital entrances, research facilities, and clean rooms. Electronics and bio-food manufacturing companies in the Philippines are reportedly actively considering this product for use in contamination control zones before entering clean rooms.Another key product, 'Caster Cleaner', is the world's first system for automatically cleaning logistics cart wheels. Based on an eco-friendly design that recycles sludge, along with a forward-drive structure and high-power brushes, it operates reliably even in Southeast Asia's hot and humid climate. The product has received positive responses from the Philippine public procurement market, medical institutions, and food and beverage manufacturers due to its durability and ease of maintenance.Moreover, DAESHIN MC is demonstrating various hygiene-related equipment, including wet shoe washers and oil-water separators, through on-site demonstrations, proving concrete results in water quality improvement and waste reduction. Through multiple field tests conducted to date, the company has confirmed practical, data-driven effects, including the blocking of fine dust, improved floor cleanliness, and enhanced indoor air quality.A DAESHIN MC representative noted, "The Philippines is a market with steadily increasing demand for industrial hygiene due to its hot and humid climate and infrastructure limitations. Our technology can substantially contribute to upgrading the hygiene infrastructure of Philippine industries and public facilities, going beyond simple equipment supply."Media ContactDAESHIN MC : http://www.daeshinmc.co.kr/en/

