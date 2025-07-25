Timeflik Releases Wear OS 6-Compatible App Update, Offering OS-Specific Versions for Enhanced Watch Experience
The key feature of this update is that users can now select the version of the Timeflik app optimized for their specific Watch OS version directly within the app. Developed in collaboration with Google's Wear OS team over the past six months, the newly added Wear OS 6 version offers a more intuitive experience with an improved UI, faster navigation, and personalized recommendations.
Existing users can access these features by updating the Timeflik app via Google Play. However, depending on their device's Watch OS version, users must manually select either the existing or new version after updating.
The new Wear OS 6 version is initially available for the latest devices such as the Galaxy Watch 8. Users of older models, including the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra series, will be able to access the update following Google's scheduled OS rollout later this year.
With this release, Timeflik now provides watch faces with the same functionality as those available on the Google Play Store. Users can freely customize colors, styles, and complications, all while enjoying a power-efficient design that balances performance and practicality.
In addition, Timeflik is expanding collaborations with global designers featured on Google Play, allowing users to discover a wide variety of stylish watch faces easily within the app. To celebrate the update, Timeflik is offering all users free access to "In Your Room", the follow-up to its bestselling watch face series "In My Room". A special discounted subscription promotion is also underway, offering unlimited access to all watch faces.
A Timeflik spokesperson stated, "With this update, we're proud to offer optimized service across all Wear OS devices," adding, "We will continue to strengthen our competitiveness in the global watch face market with differentiated content and cutting-edge technology."
About the Company
Apposter Inc. (https://apposter.com/) is a tech company that has grown around smartwatch content platforms. Its flagship service, Timeflik, is a global watch face app with over 10 million cumulative downloads. The app offers more than 2 million free watch faces, a designer marketplace, and a wide range of customization options.
Timeflik has been recognized for excellence with accolades such as Google Play's Best Apps of the Year (2021), the Good Design Award, and the German Design Award (GDA 2023). Leveraging its technical expertise and design capabilities, Timeflik continues to lead the wearable content market.
