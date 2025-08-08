Protect your identity: Be alert to fraud and scams after a disaster

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— After a natural disaster, it is important to protect your identity against fraud and identity theft. In some cases, criminals may try to get information by pretending to be disaster workers. Scam artists may try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses, and Social Security numbers they have stolen from people affected by a disaster.

