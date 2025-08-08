FEMA Individual Assistance Application Deadline Extended to August 26

ST. LOUIS – FEMA has extended the Individual Assistance application deadline to Tuesday, August 26 for homeowners and renters affected by the May 16 disaster in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Scott County.

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live and essential personal property that was destroyed.

The fastest way to apply for Individual Assistance is at DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also apply by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION Union Tabernacle M.B. Church

626 N. Newstead Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Open until further notice. Urban League Entrepreneurship and

Women’s Business Center

4401 Natural Bridge Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63115 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Open until further notice. Sumner High School — Parking Lot

4248 Cottage Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Open until further notice.

If you still need assistance after August 26, help is still available at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362. Stay in touch with FEMA for financial assistance for home repairs and rent, as well as other needs not covered by insurance.