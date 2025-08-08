Submit Release
FEMA Individual Assistance Application Deadline Extended to August 26

ST. LOUIS – FEMA has extended the Individual Assistance application deadline to Tuesday, August 26 for homeowners and renters affected by the May 16 disaster in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Scott County.

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live and essential personal property that was destroyed.

The fastest way to apply for Individual Assistance is at DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also apply by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108		 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed

Open until further notice.
Urban League Entrepreneurship and 
Women’s Business Center 
4401 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115		 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed

Open until further notice.
Sumner High School — Parking Lot
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113		 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed

Open until further notice.

If you still need assistance after August 26, help is still available at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362. Stay in touch with FEMA for financial assistance for home repairs and rent, as well as other needs not covered by insurance.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

