Nome DA Earthman Leaves Legacy

August 7, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Nome District Attorney John Earthman retired recently after serving for nearly 26 years. He is one of two people who held the post for 42 years in Alaska’s Northwest Arctic along the Bering Sea.

“I’ve never been bored a day on the job,” Earthman said. Every spring, mushers of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race pull in right past the DA’s office on Front Street. Earthman is also highlighted in national magazines as a hunter with a gyrfalcon named Tinsel.

Photo by Deputy AG John Skidmore, on left AG Taylor on right DA John Earthman and the late Tinsel, a gyrfalcon, on the tundra of Nome.

In the year 2000, right out of law school, the Brooklyn DA offered him a job. Earthman said, no thanks, I’m going to Alaska.

“I have mixed feelings about leaving this place. I hope the next person enjoys it as much as I have,” said Earthman. “I’m very grateful to the Department for this opportunity. Every day here--who gets a job for 25 yearsâ€”you may be tired, may be exasperated, you may have ups and downs, but it’s never boring, always interesting. I couldn’t have picked a better place to provide for my family and raise my daughter and had her be from here. So it’s really been a great opportunity. I hold a lot of gratitude to the department.”

Earthman continues to reside in Nome.

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said, “Nearly 26 years on the farthest western edge of our continent and he was never bored with the job. John’s unflappable personality and generous nature added to the outstanding work he did from Nome. We’ll miss him for sure but appreciate his years of dedication.”

Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore said, “While we will find a new DA for Northwest Arctic region, you cannot replace a John Earthman. His humor, his knowledge of the law, his commitment to the community as a member of the community, and his steady hand at the tiller are just some of the reasons he excelled. As a person and as a DA, he has provided unparalleled service and dedication to Nome and the Northwest Arctic. His presence in the Department will be missed but not forgotten.”

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.