Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,332 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Northeast Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a business burglary in Northeast.

On Monday, July 14, 2025, at approximately 12:33 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 500 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took money from a safe and then fled the scene. 

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, pursuant to DC Superior court arrest warrant, 24-year-old Larry Buckner, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect is a former employee of the business. 

CCN: 25106025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Northeast Burglary Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more