MPD Arrests Northeast Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a business burglary in Northeast.

On Monday, July 14, 2025, at approximately 12:33 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 500 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took money from a safe and then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, pursuant to DC Superior court arrest warrant, 24-year-old Larry Buckner, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect is a former employee of the business.

CCN: 25106025