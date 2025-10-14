MPD Arrests Teenager for Northeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager who committed a burglary in Northeast in July.

Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., three suspects made entry into an occupied home in the 400 block of 21st Street, Northeast. While inside, the suspects were confronted by one of the occupants. The suspects fled the home with the victims’ property.

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 13-year-old juvenile female of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25098857

