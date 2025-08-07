MAINE, August 7 - Back to current news.

August 7, 2025

Attorney Generals Office

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Launches Operation Robocall Roundup, Issues Warning Letters to 37 Telecom Companies

AUGUSTA – Today, Attorney General Aaron M. Frey launched Operation Robocall Roundup, a multistate effort by the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to crack down on robocalls across the country. Attorney General Frey and 50 bipartisan attorneys general are sending warning letters to 37 voice providers demanding that they act now to stop illegal robocalls being routed through their networks.

“Robocalls are not just nuisance, they are a primary method for scammers to reach unwitting victims,” said Attorney General Frey. “While the scammers are often out of reach of the American legal system, the companies passing these calls through are not. This is our first step in alerting these businesses that we will be holding them accountable for their complicity in these robocalls unless they take action to prevent would-be scammers from using their networks.”

These providers have not complied with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules about responding to government traceback requests, have not registered in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or have not filed a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By disregarding these simple rules, these companies are allowing robocallers onto their phone networks and then passing their calls on to other downstream providers until they reach the phones of Maine people.

The task force is also sending letters to 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies, so that they know they are doing business with bad actors that are not willing to follow the rules that apply to everyone equally.

The FCC is also taking a close look at several of these companies. It announced yesterday that it will be removing seven of these providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means that other providers will no longer be allowed to accept and route any calls from their networks.

The voice service providers receiving warning letters are:

Advantage Investors LLC

Alpha Stream

Ananya Traders LLC

Ariyan Khan

BBT Voice Private Limited

Belthrough

BPO VoIP

Collection 3 LLC

Communications and Telephone Systems Co.

Dial Vista Corp.

DigitalOcean, LLC

Dtel Network LLC

End Zone Financial Services

EON Telecom Inc.

Family Communication Inc.

Fiber Flux VOIP

First Tele Communications Inc.

Flow VOIP LLC

Globe Tech Solutions

Higher Response Marketing, Inc.

HK KwaiFong Group Limited

Infinity SIP LLC

Lexico Telecom LTD / Lextel LTD

Mexico IP Phones LLC

Nexusphere VOIP LLC

Pleedex LLC

Quantum Link VOIP LLC

Ringnition

SK Teleco LLC

SkyPulse VOIP

Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC

Telnextrix LLC

Terra Voip

TheVisionConnect

Tiera Enterprises LLC

Voip Torque

Whisl Telecom, LLC / Telconus / Telcon US / Telcon Voice

In 2022, 51 attorneys general joined forces to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which is led by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The Task Force investigates and takes legal action against companies responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the United States.

