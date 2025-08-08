Main Street Economics Founder Les Rubin Honored with Literary Titan Award for Why You Should Give a Damn About Economics

Economic Education for the American Public Leslie A. Rubin, Founder and President, Main Street Economics Main Street Economics Open Letter to President Main Street Economics Ad in WSJ Why You Should Give a Damn about Economics: The Us Debt Crisis and Your Future

Rubin’s Award-Winning Book and Ongoing Advocacy Highlight Need for Action on U.S. Debt Crisis

The biggest deficit in Washington is more than just fiscal, it’s a leadership deficit. The word ‘stewardship’ has all but disappeared from public discourse. The American people are the only solution” — Les Rubin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States hurtles toward an unsustainable fiscal future, Main Street Economics—an independent, nonpartisan nonprofit committed to educating the public on America’s debt crisis announced today that its founder and president, Leslie A. Rubin, has been awarded the prestigious Literary Titan Silver Book Award for his book, Why You Should Give a Damn About Economics: The US Debt Crisis and Your Future.The award recognizes Rubin’s compelling and accessible call to action, urging citizens to understand basic economics and confront the United States’ escalating national debt, which will lead to a severe crisis if left unchecked.The Literary Titan Silver Book Award celebrates authors who demonstrate exceptional storytelling and insightful exploration of critical issues. Rubin’s book, praised for its clear and passionate advocacy, breaks down complex economic concepts and highlights the dangers of unchecked government borrowing, and what we must do about it.“Les Rubin writes like a concerned citizen, not an academic, making economics accessible to everyone,” said a Literary Titan review. “His urgency about the national debt comes from a place of deep care for the country’s future.”Rubin, a tireless advocate for fiscal responsibility, remains committed to informing Americans about the urgent need to address the U.S. debt, now at $37 trillion and projected to reach almost $70 trillion by 2035.Through Main Street Economics, he has championed bold initiatives, including a prominent open letter to President Trump published in The Wall Street Journal on July 28, 2025, calling for a national conversation on the debt crisis. The letter proposed the creation of a bipartisan Fiscal Responsibility Commission to recommend actionable solutions.Building on this momentum, Main Street Economics together with other likeminded organizations, is launching a comprehensive program to persuade legislators to support the formation of a statutory Fiscal Sustainability Commission. This commission would engage the American people, develop a package of reform recommendations to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to a sustainable level, and ensure the long-term solvency of Social Security. Critically, the commission’s recommendations would be guaranteed a vote in Congress, ensuring accountability and action.“The biggest deficit in Washington is more than just fiscal, it’s a leadership deficit,” said Rubin. “The word ‘stewardship’ has all but disappeared from public discourse. Main Street Economics is empowering Americans to use their voices and their votes to demand real change.”To make civic engagement accessible, Rubin has integrated a portal on the Main Street Economics website ( https://www.mainstreeteconomics.org/contact-congress ), allowing citizens to easily contact their legislators and urge support for fiscal reforms.“The American people are the solution – the only solution,” Rubin emphasized. “Our politicians will not address these difficult issues without public support.”Rubin’s award-winning book and advocacy efforts underscore the simple truth that economic literacy is the foundation of a stronger, more sustainable future. As the nation faces a $10 trillion annual fiscal shortfall, Main Street Economics is relying on citizen support to demand honest leadership and structural reforms before the window for action closes.About Main Street EconomicsMain Street Economics was formed to provide Economic Education for the American public. We focus on explaining the fiscal problems we face and basic economics in easy-to-understand language by laymen for laymen without formal education in economics. For more information on Main Street Economics and its initiatives, please visit https://www.mainstreeteconomics.org/ To schedule an interview with Les Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

Main Street Economics breaks down America’s growing reliance on debt—and why it matters more than we might think.

